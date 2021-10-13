Registration was successful!
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced that they are moving into banking and have vowed to “change the world” after signing a new deal in which they... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Sussexes' latest move into big business and investment came after forging a number of lucrative multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify and Apple, as the couple announced their latest deal with Ethic in a joint interview with The New York Times.The Duke and Duchess, who experts believe are well on the way to building a billion-dollar brand in the US after stepping down from royal life, have been appointed to serve as "impact partners" at Ethic."Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or in the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices - of how and where we put our energy - define us as a global community," said Markle.Prince Harry said that he expects young people in the future to invest money in ethical companies. "You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from," he said.Ethic posted on Twitter to celebrate the partnership, saying "We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic."The investing firm is a New York-based fintech that operates as an asset manager and helps investors transition money towards companies with what they deem "ethical" environmental and social values. The former royal couple were reportedly introduced to the company by an unnamed friend.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to 'Change the World' Through 'Ethical' Banking

01:22 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced that they are moving into banking and have vowed to “change the world” after signing a new deal in which they will put money into sustainable investing firm Ethic.
The Sussexes’ latest move into big business and investment came after forging a number of lucrative multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify and Apple, as the couple announced their latest deal with Ethic in a joint interview with The New York Times.
“When we invest in each other, we change the world,” the former actress told the Times.
The Duke and Duchess, who experts believe are well on the way to building a billion-dollar brand in the US after stepping down from royal life, have been appointed to serve as “impact partners” at Ethic.
“Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or in the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices - of how and where we put our energy - define us as a global community,” said Markle.
“We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face... that is one of the ways we put our values in action.”
Prince Harry said that he expects young people in the future to invest money in ethical companies. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” he said.
Ethic posted on Twitter to celebrate the partnership, saying “We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic.”
“Together, we are committed to creating a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.”
The investing firm is a New York-based fintech that operates as an asset manager and helps investors transition money towards companies with what they deem “ethical” environmental and social values. The former royal couple were reportedly introduced to the company by an unnamed friend.
