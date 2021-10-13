https://sputniknews.com/20211013/meghan-markle-prince-harry-vow-to-change-the-world-through-ethical-banking-1089877440.html

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced that they are moving into banking and have vowed to “change the world” after signing a new deal in which they... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T01:22+0000

2021-10-13T01:22+0000

2021-10-13T01:20+0000

prince harry

investment

megan markle

ethical

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456093_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_66d0824dc388b511922f667770c12fcd.jpg

The Sussexes’ latest move into big business and investment came after forging a number of lucrative multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify and Apple, as the couple announced their latest deal with Ethic in a joint interview with The New York Times.The Duke and Duchess, who experts believe are well on the way to building a billion-dollar brand in the US after stepping down from royal life, have been appointed to serve as “impact partners” at Ethic.“Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or in the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices - of how and where we put our energy - define us as a global community,” said Markle.Prince Harry said that he expects young people in the future to invest money in ethical companies. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” he said.Ethic posted on Twitter to celebrate the partnership, saying “We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic.”The investing firm is a New York-based fintech that operates as an asset manager and helps investors transition money towards companies with what they deem “ethical” environmental and social values. The former royal couple were reportedly introduced to the company by an unnamed friend.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

prince harry, investment, megan markle, ethical