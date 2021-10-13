https://sputniknews.com/20211013/kosovos-special-police-unit-reportedly-dispatched-to-serb-majority-region-amid-protests-1089892114.html

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Reportedly Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Reportedly Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo dispatched officers of the regional operational support unit (ROSU) to the Northern Mitrovica... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T13:18+0000

2021-10-13T13:18+0000

2021-10-13T13:24+0000

kosovo

news

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478953_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03afc9c3e9f01e113beb8278b267dcb1.jpg

Earlier in the day, people gathered in the Serbian part of the city of Mitrovica to protest against the actions of the Kosovo police, which raided local pharmacies and shops and required owners to provide customs declarations and documents related to the goods. The citizens blocked off several streets, the news said.After the local police officers used tear gas and flashbangs to disperse the crowds, ROSU officers were reportedly dispatched from the southern, Albanian, part of the city. The situation in the city remains tense, the news outlet said.According to the Kosovo police, the raid is part of the operation against smuggled goods launched in four regions of Kosovo, including Prishtina, Peja, Mitrovica South and Mitrovica North. The operation is carried out in coordination with competent authorities, the prosecution, Kosovo customs officers and different police units, the police noted.

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kosovo, news, police