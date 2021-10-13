https://sputniknews.com/20211013/guatemala-condemns-attempts-to-topple-several-statues-to-protest-colonial-legacy-1089884049.html

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and Sports has condemned acts of vandalism directed at historical monuments in the capital, after... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T09:13+0000

2021-10-13T09:13+0000

2021-10-13T09:13+0000

guatemala

world

protesters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089884021_0:0:2909:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_3c8fb824f02d00585c37ec918a856b60.jpg

"We condemn the acts of vandalism and irreparable damage inflicted on several city monuments and historical heritage this morning," the government said in a statement, issued overnight Wednesday.Videos spread on social media show protesters trying to pull the statues off their pedestals with ropes, in one case breaking off a part of the figure.The protest was linked to the Columbus Day, which is celebrated in the United States, Canada and Europe on the second Monday in October. In Guatemala the day is known as the Indigenous Resistance Day in view of the negative public sentiment against the commemoration of Columbus' arrival to the American continents in the late XV century. The celebrations are aimed at drawing attention to the sufferings of indigenous communities during the colonial era.The country's police released footage of one of the arrested vandals, calling the attacks on monuments illegal.Former colonies, including Latin American countries, have recently stepped up efforts to reassess their historical heritage, including monuments and other symbols of the colonial past.

guatemala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

guatemala, world, protesters