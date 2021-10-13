https://sputniknews.com/20211013/greeces-crete-braces-for-aftershocks-after-63-magnitude-earthquake-reports-say-1089882614.html

Greece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Greek island of Crete anticipates more aftershocks within 48 hours after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the island, the... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Following the earthquake, which occurred off the coast of Crete on Tuesday, the island felt two more aftershocks with a magnitude of 4 and 4.4, respectively. More aftershocks could be expected within the next two days before the tremors can be considered over, according to the E.P.P.O, the news said.Scientists predict that future aftershocks may reach the magnitude of the first quake and slightly lower, the ANA-MPA stated.The European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said that the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Union was in contact with Greece's civil protection authorities and is ready to mobilize international assistance, if necessary.No human casualties were reported following Tuesday's earthquake or its aftershocks. A small Orthodox church of Agios Nikolaos collapsed in the town of Sitia and a number of other buildings sustained moderate damage. The earthquake came two weeks after the island was hit by a 5.8 magnitude quake, resulting in one death and 36 people injured.

