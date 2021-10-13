https://sputniknews.com/20211013/french-interior-minister-urges-schools-to-boost-security-ahead-of-anniversary-of-teachers-beheading-1089900293.html

French Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading

French Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has circulated a letter among all French prefectures instructing them to bolster security in... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T17:59+0000

2021-10-13T17:59+0000

2021-10-13T17:59+0000

france

security

school

beheading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082289866_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8503895c68b02ba0175cfb9a2ce66665.jpg

"It is necessary to prevent any actions that might be committed similar to this assault and the events in remembrance of it," Darmanin wrote, as quoted in the report, calling for enhanced security in and around education institutions.The French education ministry will open a memorial board to Paty on October 16, exactly a year after the tragedy.The teacher was beheaded near Paris by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin, who was then killed by the police. The murder was presumably committed out of religious revenge, as Paty had shown caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students when discussing free speech. France advanced anti-terrorist measures after the attack.

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, security, school, beheading