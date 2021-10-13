https://sputniknews.com/20211013/fk-andy-murray-trolls-himself-after-losing-to-bitter-rival-alexander-zverev-at-indian-wells-1089889474.html

'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray trolled himself after his 6-4, 7-6 loss to bitter rival Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.Murray, who became the first Briton to win Wimbledon after 77 years in 2013, posted "f**k" on his Twitter handle following his defeat to the world no. 4 in the Californian desert, showing his disappointment.Murray has been vocal about his support of women on the WTA tour. His backing for Sharypova, in particular, has not gone down well with Zverev and has fuelled animosity between the duo.The tension between Murray and Zverev was plain to see on court. While Murray, who has struggled with hip problems in the past and only made a full return to action last year, tried his best to overcome the 2020 US Open finalist, he failed as the German eventually won in straight sets.After the match, Murray gave a frank assessment of his game. He was not only critical of his own performance, but also acknowledged that his level wasn't high enough to trouble the German. "I'm not saying he played great either, but I don't think I played well today. There were a lot of mistakes," Murray said.

