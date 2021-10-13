Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/five-percent-of-truth-the-rest-is-lie-azerbaijani-president-comments-on-pandora-papers-leak-1089887102.html
'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
BAKU (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that he did not read the so-called Pandora Papers investigation about himself, adding... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T10:35+0000
2021-10-13T10:51+0000
pandora papers
azerbaijan
news
investigation
pandora
ilham aliev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104724/58/1047245818_0:0:2925:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9e3a560021bc38779371d6c3a7ca56.jpg
The Guardian reported earlier that Aliev’s family sold $540 million worth of property in the United Kingdom in recent years.The Azerbaijani president also said that his biography is well known and mentioned that he was a successful entrepreneur before becoming a president."After becoming president, I stopped being directly involved in business and transferred the business to my family. You will probably understand that unlike other people in the West, who left their entire heritage to cats and dogs, in Italy and Azerbaijan we honour family values. Therefore, I gave my whole business to children. They are continuing the business. They mainly invest in Azerbaijan. They also have investments outside Azerbaijan. All their business activities are transparent and internationally verified, and no one can claim that something is wrong here," Aliyev said.Earlier this month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released the so-called Pandora Papers, which are nearly 12 million leaked documents that reveal offshore data and allege that many world leaders, businessmen, and celebrities have been engaged in offshore activities.
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104724/58/1047245818_86:0:2817:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c047078ad331e6124b746df1e8deb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
azerbaijan, news, investigation, pandora, ilham aliev

'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak

10:35 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 13.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BAKU (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that he did not read the so-called Pandora Papers investigation about himself, adding that probably only 5% of what is written there is true.
The Guardian reported earlier that Aliev’s family sold $540 million worth of property in the United Kingdom in recent years.
"To be honest, I didn’t read what was written in the documents. I was informed, and there is perhaps five percent of the truth. The rest is a lie," Aliyev told Italian newspaper La Repubblica in an interview.
The Azerbaijani president also said that his biography is well known and mentioned that he was a successful entrepreneur before becoming a president.
"After becoming president, I stopped being directly involved in business and transferred the business to my family. You will probably understand that unlike other people in the West, who left their entire heritage to cats and dogs, in Italy and Azerbaijan we honour family values. Therefore, I gave my whole business to children. They are continuing the business. They mainly invest in Azerbaijan. They also have investments outside Azerbaijan. All their business activities are transparent and internationally verified, and no one can claim that something is wrong here," Aliyev said.
Earlier this month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released the so-called Pandora Papers, which are nearly 12 million leaked documents that reveal offshore data and allege that many world leaders, businessmen, and celebrities have been engaged in offshore activities.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUser Reports Suggest YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat Are Having Problems
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference