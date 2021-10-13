https://sputniknews.com/20211013/facebook-dominoes-1089877659.html

A second former Facebook employee has come forward detailing that she is ready and willing to testify before Congress about Facebook's practices in committing "potential criminal violations," it was recently revealed.Former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang informed CNN that she felt encouraged to come forward after witnessing the bipartisan support that emerged for online child welfare following testimony given by whistleblower Frances Haugen.The weekend interview revealed that Zhang had written a 6,600-word memo after being let go from the social media company. The work is said to have outlined her time at the company, and how she "found multiple blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry, and caused international news on multiple occasions."Zhang touched on the subject again on Monday, tweeting that she would be more than willing to testify. "I will fulfill my civic duty, as I've publicly stated for the past half year," she wrote.Facebook has rejected Haugen's sworn testimony before Congress, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that none of the whistleblower's claims "make any sense."

