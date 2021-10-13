Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
Drug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says
Drug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says
Despite the UK Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over two hundred crimes were reportedly committed... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
Two drug dealers were arrested in the Parliament of the United Kingdom as numerous crimes committed there in the not-so-distant past were brought to light, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, some 202 crimes were committed at the premises during the twelve months leading to March 2021, despite the Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the coronavirus pandemic.Five people were also arrested for drug possession (the type of drugs being unspecified) and eight were busted for possession of cannabis, in the House of Commons and House of Lords.With 17 drug crimes in total, the list of transgressions committed in the Parliament also reportedly includes 36 assaults – most of them against officers at the gates – 25 thefts and seven instances of shoplifting from gift shops, and 52 threatening letters "to MPs and Lords or their staffers".The newspaper also points out that a letter sent from Parliament to a prison inmate triggered a probe last month after traces of ecstasy were found in the missive.
arrest, crimes, uk parliament, drug dealer, uk

Drug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says

11:47 GMT 13.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
Despite the UK Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over two hundred crimes were reportedly committed there during the twelve months leading to March 2021.
Two drug dealers were arrested in the Parliament of the United Kingdom as numerous crimes committed there in the not-so-distant past were brought to light, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, some 202 crimes were committed at the premises during the twelve months leading to March 2021, despite the Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"What is shocking is how much crime was committed given hardly anyone was here," a source told the newspaper.
Five people were also arrested for drug possession (the type of drugs being unspecified) and eight were busted for possession of cannabis, in the House of Commons and House of Lords.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Illegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
3 October, 15:00 GMT
With 17 drug crimes in total, the list of transgressions committed in the Parliament also reportedly includes 36 assaults – most of them against officers at the gates – 25 thefts and seven instances of shoplifting from gift shops, and 52 threatening letters "to MPs and Lords or their staffers".
The newspaper also points out that a letter sent from Parliament to a prison inmate triggered a probe last month after traces of ecstasy were found in the missive.
