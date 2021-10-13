https://sputniknews.com/20211013/drug-dealers-busted-at-british-parliament-media-says-1089888049.html

Drug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says

Despite the UK Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over two hundred crimes were reportedly committed... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Two drug dealers were arrested in the Parliament of the United Kingdom as numerous crimes committed there in the not-so-distant past were brought to light, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, some 202 crimes were committed at the premises during the twelve months leading to March 2021, despite the Parliament being on lockdown “for long periods of the year” due to the coronavirus pandemic.Five people were also arrested for drug possession (the type of drugs being unspecified) and eight were busted for possession of cannabis, in the House of Commons and House of Lords.With 17 drug crimes in total, the list of transgressions committed in the Parliament also reportedly includes 36 assaults – most of them against officers at the gates – 25 thefts and seven instances of shoplifting from gift shops, and 52 threatening letters "to MPs and Lords or their staffers".The newspaper also points out that a letter sent from Parliament to a prison inmate triggered a probe last month after traces of ecstasy were found in the missive.

