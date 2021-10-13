Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Users Reportedly Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/clashes-in-kosovo-leave-10-serbs-hospitalized-one-seriously-injured-hospital-director-says-1089892909.html
Clashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
Clashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Up to 10 Serbs sustained injuries, including one in serious condition, after the local population clashed with Kosovo police earlier on... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T13:42+0000
2021-10-13T13:42+0000
kosovo
serbia
europe
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478953_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03afc9c3e9f01e113beb8278b267dcb1.jpg
"A total of 10 injured Serbs were admitted. Eight of them were injured by rubber bullets, sound and flash grenades, and tear gas. These patients were released home after treatment. Two patients were hospitalized, and one is seriously injured. He was shot in the back, and the wound is near the right shoulder blade, which is broken. His second rib bone is also broken, and the bullet went out from the front side of the neck," Elek said.The doctor noted that the patient admitted in a serious condition underwent an urgent surgery to stop the bleeding. The man is currently in intensive care and his condition is stable, he added.Earlier in the day, local media reported that six Serbs were hospitalized following the protests.People gathered in the Serbian part of Mitrovica to protest against the actions of the Kosovo police, which raided local pharmacies and shops and required owners to provide customs declarations and documents related to the goods. The police reportedly used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowds.
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478953_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef682324fefe3adb1543dab07270b88c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, serbia, europe, police

Clashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says

13:42 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANIKosovo special police officers patrol as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021
Kosovo special police officers patrol as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANI
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Up to 10 Serbs sustained injuries, including one in serious condition, after the local population clashed with Kosovo police earlier on Wednesday, with the injured admitted to the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, the acting director of the hospital, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"A total of 10 injured Serbs were admitted. Eight of them were injured by rubber bullets, sound and flash grenades, and tear gas. These patients were released home after treatment. Two patients were hospitalized, and one is seriously injured. He was shot in the back, and the wound is near the right shoulder blade, which is broken. His second rib bone is also broken, and the bullet went out from the front side of the neck," Elek said.
The doctor noted that the patient admitted in a serious condition underwent an urgent surgery to stop the bleeding. The man is currently in intensive care and his condition is stable, he added.
Earlier in the day, local media reported that six Serbs were hospitalized following the protests.
People gathered in the Serbian part of Mitrovica to protest against the actions of the Kosovo police, which raided local pharmacies and shops and required owners to provide customs declarations and documents related to the goods. The police reportedly used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowds.
030001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass - Report
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows
13:47 GMTChina Rejects Attempts to Blemish Its Reputation Using Cybersecurity, Foreign Ministry Says
13:45 GMTPentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
13:45 GMTUkraine Ready for Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting for Signal' From Russia, Foreign Minister Says
13:42 GMTClashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
13:27 GMTNew Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case to Commence in New York
13:26 GMTPutin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
13:19 GMTMad Magyars: Tory MP Criticises ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Scenes Involving Hungary Supporters at Wembley
13:18 GMTKosovo's Special Police Unit Reportedly Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests
13:05 GMTIndia's Federal Government Blames States for Coal Mismanagement Amid Heavy Load Shedding
13:00 GMTStar Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket
12:55 GMTBoris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:34 GMT'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
12:32 GMTAnkara Claims Russia, US Share Responsibility for Kurdish Attacks in Turkish-Occupied Syria
12:30 GMTRussian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19