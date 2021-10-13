Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/china-ending-construction-of-coal-plants-abroad-may-cancel-up-to-190-gw-of-projects-iea-says-1089879510.html
China Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
China Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) has noted the significance of China promising to stop constructing coal plants in foreign countries... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T04:52+0000
2021-10-13T04:52+0000
asia & pacific
china
coal
emissions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103146/95/1031469591_0:278:3844:2440_1920x0_80_0_0_40f48222c1adffb8687e8d211b146992.jpg
Speaking before the UN General Assembly in September, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing will not pursue new coal-fired power projects in developing countries around the world.The report was issued ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.The document predicts the future of energy and emissions in accordance with three scenarios, one of which is Announced Pledges Scenario, which assumes that all countries around the world will honour their climate commitments in full and on time.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103146/95/1031469591_112:0:3733:2716_1920x0_80_0_0_be349f6c48e5a153207cba77ed20a390.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, coal, emissions

China Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says

04:52 GMT 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerCoal power plants are among the biggest producer of CO2, that is supposed to be responsible for climate change
Coal power plants are among the biggest producer of CO2, that is supposed to be responsible for climate change - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) has noted the significance of China promising to stop constructing coal plants in foreign countries, saying it could result in cancellation of coal projects with a total capacity of as much as 190 gigawatt (GW).
Speaking before the UN General Assembly in September, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing will not pursue new coal-fired power projects in developing countries around the world.
"China’s announcement of an end to support for building coal plants abroad is potentially very significant: it could lead to the cancellation of up to 190 GW of coal projects that are built in the APS [Announced Pledges Scenario]," the IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2021 report.
The report was issued ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The document predicts the future of energy and emissions in accordance with three scenarios, one of which is Announced Pledges Scenario, which assumes that all countries around the world will honour their climate commitments in full and on time.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:52 GMTChina Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
04:17 GMTBiden's Financial Footprint May Tie US President Up in FBI Probe Involving Son, Report Suggests
04:06 GMTUS to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November
03:40 GMT'Already Over': Ex-Pentagon Official Claims China Has Bested US in Artificial Intelligence Battle
03:22 GMTUS' FDA Issues First-Ever Round of E-Cigarette Marketing Authorizations
02:27 GMTFacebook Dominoes
02:27 GMTUS National Security Adviser Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman
01:22 GMTMeghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking
01:00 GMT'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan
00:43 GMTPowerful Typhoon Kompasu Sweeps Across Philippines, South China Sea as Vietnam Evacuates 250,000
00:37 GMTRising Sea Levels May Put Hundreds of Millions of People Underwater, Climate Change Study Finds
00:30 GMTUS Lawmakers Try to Ruin US-Russia Relations By Proposing New Sanctions - Antonov
00:06 GMTTaliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman
00:00 GMTRussia Seeks to Teach AI to Think Differently
YesterdayUS House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
YesterdayGeorgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
YesterdayUS Museum Seeks to Resolve Issue of Immunity of Art Collections Sent From Russia- Director
YesterdayThree Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
YesterdayDC Subway Passengers Forced to Walk Half-Mile Out of Tunnel After Train Derails
YesterdayUS Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official