Boris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:55 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 13.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Kevin DietschBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a bust of Winston Churchill as he departs the U.S. Capitol following a visit with Congressional leadership on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A long-standing Winston Churchill fan, it's been said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been attempting to copy his icon while relaxing in a Spanish villa in Marbella.
Johnson has been snapped by the paparazzi while painting during a holiday he took with his wife Carrie and their year-old son Wilfred.
The PM’s image was instantly compared online to that of former UK PM Winston Churchill, who produced hundreds of paintings during his lifetime.
Many on social media mocked Johnson, posting suggestions of what he could have been painting, which included childish sketches and images of other politicians.
Boris Johnson shows off the painting he's been working when he wasn't at all dodging the damning fallout from the MPs report into the government's handling of the COVID pandemic#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied #BorisResign pic.twitter.com/UpraeQs7Jy— Katy 🎃👻⚰️🕸️🦇🪦 (@katy_whitton) October 12, 2021
Is Boris trying to do a Winston Churchill while painting at his luxury villa holiday in Spain. pic.twitter.com/0oK1v0ufGl— David Rainer LabourMember #50sWomen #bowelcanceruk (@daverain) October 13, 2021
Is this what Boris Johnson was painting? 🤔#cop26 #indyref2 #TedTalk #FMQs pic.twitter.com/e4Q1GnxcNc— Facundo Savala (@FacundoSavala) October 13, 2021
Boris' painting is going on the fridge! 😁 pic.twitter.com/v5QpmCfcMb— Ollie McGrath (@OliverMcGrath) October 13, 2021
I think we all know what Boris Johnson was painting whilst on holiday. #FiddlingWhileRomeBurns pic.twitter.com/32ehq3R7aV— Hollerella (@hollerella) October 13, 2021
Johnson's admiration for Churchill has been well-documented. He has described Sir Winston as a hero in the past and even wrote a book about him "The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History", published in 2014.
The UK PM has been criticised for staying on holiday with his family, away from his duties, while a fuel crisis has been affecting Britain.