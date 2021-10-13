https://sputniknews.com/20211013/boris-trying-to-do-a-winston-churchill---twitter-buzz--mockery-over-johnsons-painting-venture-1089890258.html

Boris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture

A long-standing Winston Churchill fan, it's been said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been attempting to copy his icon while relaxing in a Spanish villa in... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Johnson has been snapped by the paparazzi while painting during a holiday he took with his wife Carrie and their year-old son Wilfred.The PM’s image was instantly compared online to that of former UK PM Winston Churchill, who produced hundreds of paintings during his lifetime.Many on social media mocked Johnson, posting suggestions of what he could have been painting, which included childish sketches and images of other politicians.Johnson's admiration for Churchill has been well-documented. He has described Sir Winston as a hero in the past and even wrote a book about him "The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History", published in 2014. The UK PM has been criticised for staying on holiday with his family, away from his duties, while a fuel crisis has been affecting Britain.

