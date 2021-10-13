Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/berlin-holds-military-ceremony-to-mark-end-of-germanys-afghan-mission-1089897540.html
Berlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
Berlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
The deployment of the German army in Afghanistan ended on 27 August 2021 when the military evacuation operation from Kabul Airport was completed. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T16:41+0000
2021-10-13T16:44+0000
berlin
news
germany
mission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15842/54/158425479_0:5:1200:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c021de3dbf8e14a5a5596994e703c528.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where a military ceremony is being held to mark the end of Germany's 20-year-long mission in Afghanistan. The ceremony is taking place in front of the Reichstag building on Republic Square.Germany ended its military presence in Afghanistan after the US announced the end of its mission there in line with the deal previously reached between Washington and the Taliban (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia). Germany's death toll in Afghanistan stands at 59 soldiers, with 35 killed in combat or as a result of militant attacks. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
berlin
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15842/54/158425479_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_fecad6a6ed4baed36c7d32dbec051061.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
berlin, news, germany, mission

Berlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission

16:41 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 13.10.2021)
© RIA Novosti . Andrei GreshnovGerman troops operating in Afghanistan
German troops operating in Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© RIA Novosti . Andrei Greshnov
Subscribe
The deployment of the German army in Afghanistan ended on 27 August 2021 when the military evacuation operation from Kabul Airport was completed.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where a military ceremony is being held to mark the end of Germany's 20-year-long mission in Afghanistan.
The ceremony is taking place in front of the Reichstag building on Republic Square.
Germany ended its military presence in Afghanistan after the US announced the end of its mission there in line with the deal previously reached between Washington and the Taliban (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia). Germany's death toll in Afghanistan stands at 59 soldiers, with 35 killed in combat or as a result of militant attacks.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
031000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:55 GMTBlinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem
16:48 GMTNorway's Indigenous People Seek Queen's Help in Returning Centuries-Old Shaman's Drum
16:43 GMTEU Offers to Ease Border Checks to Solve Northern Ireland Row
16:41 GMTBerlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
16:30 GMTEU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol
16:25 GMTFrom Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
16:16 GMTBlinken Holds Press Conference With Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers After Talks in DC
15:35 GMT'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells
15:30 GMT'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space
15:21 GMTStalin-Led DMK Party Wins Village Council Polls in India's Tamil Nadu
15:20 GMTLeaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US
15:15 GMTPolish Government Approves Construction of Border Wall on Frontier With Belarus
14:45 GMTThere Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says
14:34 GMTAR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows