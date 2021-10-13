https://sputniknews.com/20211013/berlin-holds-military-ceremony-to-mark-end-of-germanys-afghan-mission-1089897540.html

Berlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission

The deployment of the German army in Afghanistan ended on 27 August 2021 when the military evacuation operation from Kabul Airport was completed. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where a military ceremony is being held to mark the end of Germany's 20-year-long mission in Afghanistan. The ceremony is taking place in front of the Reichstag building on Republic Square.Germany ended its military presence in Afghanistan after the US announced the end of its mission there in line with the deal previously reached between Washington and the Taliban (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia). Germany's death toll in Afghanistan stands at 59 soldiers, with 35 killed in combat or as a result of militant attacks. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

