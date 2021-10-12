Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/woke-rolling-stone-magazine-roasted-for-attacking-eric-clapton-who-said-az-vaccine-is-not-safe-1089849784.html
'Woke' Rolling Stone Magazine Roasted for Attacking Eric Clapton Who Said AZ Vaccine Is Not Safe
The legendary rock musician has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and harsh restrictive measures introduced by the government. In late August...
Everything about The Rolling Stone is load of BS. The Magazine and the Band are nothing more than Western propaganda. They were/are worse than the Beatles. At least there was a John Lennon in the Beatles. The Stone got nothing. Jagger is only a stick who produced more children ans destroying Nature.
03:26 GMT 12.10.2021
Eric Clapton performs at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Eric Clapton performs at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The legendary rock musician has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and harsh restrictive measures introduced by the government. In late August, Clapton released "This Has Gotta Stop," a song that appears to be critical of lockdowns and the overall political discourse.
Social media users have criticized world-renowned music magazine Rolling Stone for a recent article nagging "Layla" author Eric Clapton for his "pro-choice" stance on COVID-19 vaccination mandates and restrictive measures.
The magazine noted in a resonant article that Clapton not only distributes "vaccine nonsense", but also financially helps those who actively advocate the abolition of compulsory vaccination against the disease.
The 76-year-old rocker reportedly donated 1,000 pounds ($1,360) to the British band Jam For Freedom through a GoFundMe set up to help pay for legal bills incurred after "breaching COVID-19 regulations" at one of their shows. He reportedly praised the band's founding member, Cambel McLaughlin, for the "great work" he has been doing, and allegedly agreed to lend Jam For Freedom his own six-person Volkswagen Transporter van to drive them around to shows after the two chatted on the phone.
The article specifically criticized Clapton's May statement, in which he spoke about his "disastrous" reaction to AstraZeneca's vaccine, and admitted that he feared he would never be able to play again. In the letter, Clapton noted that because of his "peripheral neuropathy," he "should've never gone near the needle," but "propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone."
Renowned writer and producer Bill Oakes, known for the Grease movie franchise, told Rolling Stone that if Clapton had a negative reaction to the vaccine, "that's bad."
“Obviously most people haven’t," he added. "It’s a shame that this is the way that a lot of young Rolling Stone readers are going to read about him for the first time. He is one of the greats, and this is how he makes the headlines in his dotage.”
But fans of the blues guitarist disagreed with the magazine's conclusions regarding the anti-vaccine stance of the "Tears in Heaven" author.
Some of them specifically noted the magazine's recollections of Clapton's racist and obscene statements which allegedly took place in the 1970s.
Some readers of the magazine took offense at the article's aim itself more than at Clapton's statements and views.
However, some agreed with the article's conclusions and even stated that they would never be able to listen to or play his music again.
Clapton, who once was even called a "god" of rock music, in July this year shared a statement on social media that he would refuse to perform at packed venues if vaccinations were required, explaining "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present."
“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he added at the time.
However, the musician was filmed taking the stage for a concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in late September, effectively playing at a venue where all of the visitors older than 12 had to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test.
Everything about The Rolling Stone is load of BS. The Magazine and the Band are nothing more than Western propaganda. They were/are worse than the Beatles. At least there was a John Lennon in the Beatles. The Stone got nothing. Jagger is only a stick who produced more children ans destroying Nature.
HHess
12 October, 07:10 GMT
