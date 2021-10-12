https://sputniknews.com/20211012/weve-got-frustration-with-washington-virginia-governor-candidate-fumes-over-infrastructure-bill-1089868606.html

'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill

'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill

Republicans have repeatedly described the bill as wasteful, arguing that the document has little to do with infrastructure and instead embraces political pet... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T15:52+0000

2021-10-12T15:52+0000

2021-10-12T15:52+0000

joe biden

us senate

us

vote

infrastructure bill

document

us house

stalemate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083510779_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f62842b8e897f8768bda15b3cc0322.jpg

Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, has hit out at the Biden administration because of a stalemate related to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.In an interview with CNN, McAuliffe apparently referred to his fellow Democrats when he said that “we have got frustration with Washington” over the matter.He spoke a few weeks after Biden stressed that Democrats would manage to get the infrastructure bill passed in Congress regardless of whether they do it immediately or later on.This came shortly before the House vote on the bill was delayed indefinitely due to infighting between moderate and progressive Democrats over the document.The infrastructure spending package got the greenlight from the Senate on 10 August, with the bill getting approval from an array of prominent Republicans, including Lindsey Graham and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.The vote was preceded by former US President Donald Trump arguing that “Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace”, and urging GOP senators to think “twice before you approve this terrible deal”.Aside from stipulating hefty spending on roads and bridges, the bill contains contentious proposals to fund things like private home environmental efficiency improvements and other non-public infrastructure outlays.

https://sputniknews.com/20210810/schumer-says-senate-has-reached-agreement-on-infrastructure-bill-announces-vote-date-1083567429.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, us senate, us, vote, infrastructure bill, document, us house, stalemate