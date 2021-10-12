Registration was successful!
'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
Republicans have repeatedly described the bill as wasteful, arguing that the document has little to do with infrastructure and instead embraces political pet... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, has hit out at the Biden administration because of a stalemate related to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.In an interview with CNN, McAuliffe apparently referred to his fellow Democrats when he said that “we have got frustration with Washington” over the matter.He spoke a few weeks after Biden stressed that Democrats would manage to get the infrastructure bill passed in Congress regardless of whether they do it immediately or later on.This came shortly before the House vote on the bill was delayed indefinitely due to infighting between moderate and progressive Democrats over the document.The infrastructure spending package got the greenlight from the Senate on 10 August, with the bill getting approval from an array of prominent Republicans, including Lindsey Graham and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.The vote was preceded by former US President Donald Trump arguing that “Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace”, and urging GOP senators to think “twice before you approve this terrible deal”.Aside from stipulating hefty spending on roads and bridges, the bill contains contentious proposals to fund things like private home environmental efficiency improvements and other non-public infrastructure outlays.
Documents, including text of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, is wheeled toward the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at the U.S. Capitol on August 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Republicans have repeatedly described the bill as wasteful, arguing that the document has little to do with infrastructure and instead embraces political pet projects.
Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, has hit out at the Biden administration because of a stalemate related to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
In an interview with CNN, McAuliffe apparently referred to his fellow Democrats when he said that “we have got frustration with Washington” over the matter.
“Why haven't we passed this infrastructure bill? It passed the US Senate with 69 votes two months ago. I have been very straight on television. We're tired of the chitty chat up in Washington. Get in a room and get this figured out. […] They're paid to get up in Washington, get this done”, he underscored.
He spoke a few weeks after Biden stressed that Democrats would manage to get the infrastructure bill passed in Congress regardless of whether they do it immediately or later on.
“It doesn't matter when. It doesn't matter whether it's in 6 minutes, 6 days, or 6 weeks, we're going to get it done", Biden told reporters after meeting with the congressional Democratic leadership in early October.
This came shortly before the House vote on the bill was delayed indefinitely due to infighting between moderate and progressive Democrats over the document.
The infrastructure spending package got the greenlight from the Senate on 10 August, with the bill getting approval from an array of prominent Republicans, including Lindsey Graham and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The vote was preceded by former US President Donald Trump arguing that “Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace”, and urging GOP senators to think “twice before you approve this terrible deal”.
Aside from stipulating hefty spending on roads and bridges, the bill contains contentious proposals to fund things like private home environmental efficiency improvements and other non-public infrastructure outlays.
