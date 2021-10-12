https://sputniknews.com/20211012/west-refuses-to-respond-to-talibans-request-to-unfreeze-afghan-assets-spokesman-says-1089872665.html

West Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says

West Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says

DOHA (Sputnik) - Western countries remain silent in response to the request of the government formed by the Taliban to unfreeze foreign Afghan assets in... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T18:49+0000

2021-10-12T18:49+0000

2021-10-12T18:49+0000

us

afghanistan

frozen funds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089106674_0:70:1080:678_1920x0_80_0_0_815a02d2abf57c7abf08fe3f505ff7c0.jpg

"Today, the Afghan government delegation met with representatives of the United States and about 15 European countries, including Norway, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden. We discussed well-known problems — human rights, women's rights, the creation of a safe corridor for entry and exit from the country, as well as unfreezing Afghan foreign assets, which are the money of the people. It is the right of the people to return this money. However, we have not received any answer yet, they are silent and do not give us any answer. They mention the provision of humanitarian aid for certain amounts, but that's all temporary solutions," Naeem said.The Afghan delegation, which included members of the new government, made its first overseas visit to Qatar.According to the spokesman, there is a difference between humanitarian and political issues, but ordinary people should not suffer from problems in politics.Afghanistan is on the verge of a major humanitarian catastrophe, and Western countries continue to talk about separate issues, such as the education of women, he said.According to the Taliban government, about $9-$10 billion of Afghan funds have been frozen in Western banks.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20211009/afghan-delegation-demands-unfreezing-countrys-foreign-assets-at-doha-talks-with-us-1089793369.html

vot tak The zio-oligarchy wants to keep the funds they stole. Gee, what a surprise.

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, afghanistan, frozen funds