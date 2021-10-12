Registration was successful!
Washington DC Metro Car Derails, Passengers to Walk Along Tracks to Exit Tunnel
Washington DC Metro Car Derails, Passengers to Walk Along Tracks to Exit Tunnel
A subway train derailed underground outside Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening, forcing passengers to walk almost half a mile through the tunnel to safety... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Washington DC Metro Car Derails, Passengers to Walk Along Tracks to Exit Tunnel

22:03 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 22:19 GMT 12.10.2021)
A subway train derailed underground outside Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening, forcing passengers to walk almost half a mile through the tunnel to safety, according to local reports.
At least three people required some sort of medical attention, according to local media, including one person who reportedly suffered a panic attack.
The derailment occurred on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) Blue Line on Tuesday afternoon at about 4:53 pm, between the Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations in northern Virginia.
According to a WMATA spokesperson, no injuries were reported, but passengers were asked to stay on the train for roughly an hour before being directed to walk the 1,900 feet out of the tunnel to safety. The subway system's tunnels contain walkways along one side, opposite the high-voltage third rail used to power the trains, for use in case of emergencies or maintenance.
Local reporters noted large numbers of fire and rescue vehicles outside the closest WMATA station, located at Arlington National Cemetery. The subway system has a bad reputation for catching on fire.
The situation created a major traffic jam as it forced trains going in both directions to share a single track. However, WMATA tweeted it was gathering shuttle buses to the area to get commuters moving again.
22:03 GMTWashington DC Metro Car Derails, Passengers to Walk Along Tracks to Exit Tunnel
