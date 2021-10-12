Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/us-supreme-court-to-consider-boston-bomber-death-penalty-repeal-case-1089874507.html
US Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
US Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Supreme Court will start considering the Justice Department's request to reinstate the Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev death... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T21:45+0000
2021-10-12T21:45+0000
supreme court
dzhokhar tsarnaev
boston marathon
boston marathon bombing
death penalty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102221/25/1022212508_0:254:3094:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_f4ed56c831d818a46b9ba23974563ed5.jpg
“The Court will hear United States v. Tsarnaev at 10 a.m. EST [14:00 GMT] and the argument is scheduled to last one hour," a Supreme Court spokesperson told Sputnik.Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who carried out a bomb attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon alongside his older brother Tamerlan, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2015. Last July, however, the Boston-based First US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the sentence, arguing that prospective jurors had not been questioned by the court about whether they had prior biases about the case before the trial began.The final decision may take several months, as the court has no time limits, the spokesperson explained.In June 2021, the US Department of Justice asked the Supreme court to reinstate the death penalty. “The judgment of the court of appeals should be reversed,” the DOJ said at that time.Members of the jury considered Tsarnaev’s crimes and decided that capital punishment should be inflicted, it added.Supreme Court should decide, whether the court of appeals made an error in its conclusion on the death penalty, according to the notice published on the Supreme Court’s website. Judges also will determine, “whether the district court committed a reversible error at the penalty phase of respondent’s trial by excluding evidence that respondent’s older brother was allegedly involved in different crimes two years before the offenses for which respondent was convicted.”Supreme Court was originally asked to hear the case in 2020 but accepted the case in March.US government officials called the Tsarnaev case one of the most important terrorism-related proceedings in the country’s history.The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan were found guilty of the attack. Tamerlan was killed by the police while on the run on April 19 of the same year, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015. Dzhokhar will remain in prison for life because he has not challenged the life sentences against him.
https://sputniknews.com/20200731/us-appeals-court-overturns-death-sentence-of-boston-marathon-bomber-tsarnaev-1080027708.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102221/25/1022212508_49:0:3045:2247_1920x0_80_0_0_13aedd6ebf1a969721454a81f0743342.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supreme court, dzhokhar tsarnaev, boston marathon, boston marathon bombing, death penalty

US Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case

21:45 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jane Flavell CollinsDzhokhar Tsarnaev
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jane Flavell Collins
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Supreme Court will start considering the Justice Department's request to reinstate the Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev death sentence on Wednesday.
“The Court will hear United States v. Tsarnaev at 10 a.m. EST [14:00 GMT] and the argument is scheduled to last one hour," a Supreme Court spokesperson told Sputnik.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who carried out a bomb attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon alongside his older brother Tamerlan, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2015. Last July, however, the Boston-based First US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the sentence, arguing that prospective jurors had not been questioned by the court about whether they had prior biases about the case before the trial began.
The final decision may take several months, as the court has no time limits, the spokesperson explained.
“No one knows exactly when a decision will be handed down by the Court in an argued case, but in general, a case will be decided during the Term in which it is argued,” he said.
In June 2021, the US Department of Justice asked the Supreme court to reinstate the death penalty. “The judgment of the court of appeals should be reversed,” the DOJ said at that time.
Members of the jury considered Tsarnaev’s crimes and decided that capital punishment should be inflicted, it added.
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is shown in a courtroom sketch after he is sentenced at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts May 15, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2020
US Appeals Court Overturns Death Sentence of Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
31 July 2020, 19:11 GMT
Supreme Court should decide, whether the court of appeals made an error in its conclusion on the death penalty, according to the notice published on the Supreme Court’s website. Judges also will determine, “whether the district court committed a reversible error at the penalty phase of respondent’s trial by excluding evidence that respondent’s older brother was allegedly involved in different crimes two years before the offenses for which respondent was convicted.”
Supreme Court was originally asked to hear the case in 2020 but accepted the case in March.
US government officials called the Tsarnaev case one of the most important terrorism-related proceedings in the country’s history.
The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan were found guilty of the attack. Tamerlan was killed by the police while on the run on April 19 of the same year, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015.
Dzhokhar will remain in prison for life because he has not challenged the life sentences against him.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTUS Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
21:07 GMTIran ‘Not Even Close’ to Nuclear Weapon But Israel Can Act Alone if Required, Ex-Mossad Chief Says
20:52 GMTTrump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals
20:50 GMT'More to Your Left': Labour Leader Starmer Fails Lorry Parking Test
20:19 GMTClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
19:45 GMTMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
19:29 GMTDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
19:25 GMTNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
19:00 GMTCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
18:49 GMTWest Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says
18:38 GMTBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
18:35 GMTGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:14 GMTTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims
17:39 GMT'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote
17:33 GMTUS Embassy in Colombia Reports Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Before US State Secretary Blinken's Visit
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections