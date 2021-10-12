Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/us-moving-forward-with-reopening-consulate-in-jerusalem---state-dept-official-1089874837.html
US Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
US Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is moving forward with the process of reopening its consulate in Jerusalem following the initial announcement in May... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T21:58+0000
2021-10-12T21:56+0000
jerusalem
yair lapid
us
us consulate
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995303_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37e6585c796b03ace0888172701815a5.jpg
“[T]he United States is moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem,” the official said during a press briefing.In September, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the reopening of the US consulate a “bad idea” that could send the wrong message and destabilize the area.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US plans to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories, which was merged with the US embassy in Israel during the Trump administration. The consulate in East Jerusalem served as the US main diplomatic mission for Palestinians.The US Consulate has operated in East Jerusalem for decades and was the country's main diplomatic mission de facto for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995303_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a62946adc5358310be8635f7191c837.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jerusalem, yair lapid, us, us consulate, state department

US Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official

21:58 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThis Monday, March 4, 2019 photo shows United States consulate building in Jerusalem.
This Monday, March 4, 2019 photo shows United States consulate building in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is moving forward with the process of reopening its consulate in Jerusalem following the initial announcement in May, a State Department senior official said on Tuesday.
“[T]he United States is moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem,” the official said during a press briefing.
In September, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the reopening of the US consulate a “bad idea” that could send the wrong message and destabilize the area.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US plans to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories, which was merged with the US embassy in Israel during the Trump administration. The consulate in East Jerusalem served as the US main diplomatic mission for Palestinians.
The US Consulate has operated in East Jerusalem for decades and was the country's main diplomatic mission de facto for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:15 GMTThree Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
22:03 GMTWashington DC Metro Car Derails, Passengers to Walk Along Tracks to Exit Tunnel
21:58 GMTUS Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
21:45 GMTUS Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
21:07 GMTIran ‘Not Even Close’ to Nuclear Weapon But Israel Can Act Alone if Required, Ex-Mossad Chief Says
20:52 GMTTrump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals
20:50 GMT'More to Your Left': Labour Leader Starmer Fails Lorry Parking Test
20:19 GMTClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
19:45 GMTMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
19:29 GMTDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
19:25 GMTNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
19:00 GMTCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
18:49 GMTWest Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says
18:38 GMTBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
18:35 GMTGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:14 GMTTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims
17:39 GMT'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote
17:33 GMTUS Embassy in Colombia Reports Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Before US State Secretary Blinken's Visit
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl