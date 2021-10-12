Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/us-democrats-sue-state-of-montana-over-laws-targeting-student-election-activities-1089870417.html
US Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
US Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democratic Party in the state of Montana has filed a lawsuit in federal court that challenges a new law they claim prevents... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T17:04+0000
2021-10-12T17:04+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089870338_0:0:3029:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e8af51d9b6ce1cb69e8bc0898273a8.jpg
“Not only does the student organizing ban prevent political committees from reaching college students in the area of campus where their efforts are likely to be the most fruitful, it also prohibits college students from engaging in core political speech - including organizing efforts - in conjunction with any political committee,” the court documents said.The Democratic Party, joined by Montanans for Tester and a college student voter, filed the lawsuit against Secretary of State Christi Jacobson in the US District Court for the District of Montana.The legislation, SB319, contains a section prohibiting voter identification efforts, registration drives, turnout efforts and signature or ballot collection efforts inside any dormitory, dining hall or gym operated by a public post-secondary institution.The plaintiffs argue the legislation is unconstitutional, violating the First, Fourteenth and Twenty-Sixth Amendments that pertain to freedom of speech, equal protection under the law and the right to vote at 18 years of age, respectively.The legislation is also being challenged in a state court on similar but separate grounds, namely that it violates several provisions of the Montana Constitution related to the legislative process used to pass the law.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089870338_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_549ec3bb8405bc114d572b25ffa2c192.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

US Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities

17:04 GMT 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MELISSA SUE GERRITSFAYETTEVILLE, NC - MARCH 03: Fayetteville State University students fill out ballots at Smith Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC - MARCH 03: Fayetteville State University students fill out ballots at Smith Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MELISSA SUE GERRITS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democratic Party in the state of Montana has filed a lawsuit in federal court that challenges a new law they claim prevents electoral activism on the state’s college campuses, court documents revealed on Tuesday.
“Not only does the student organizing ban prevent political committees from reaching college students in the area of campus where their efforts are likely to be the most fruitful, it also prohibits college students from engaging in core political speech - including organizing efforts - in conjunction with any political committee,” the court documents said.
The Democratic Party, joined by Montanans for Tester and a college student voter, filed the lawsuit against Secretary of State Christi Jacobson in the US District Court for the District of Montana.
The legislation, SB319, contains a section prohibiting voter identification efforts, registration drives, turnout efforts and signature or ballot collection efforts inside any dormitory, dining hall or gym operated by a public post-secondary institution.
The plaintiffs argue the legislation is unconstitutional, violating the First, Fourteenth and Twenty-Sixth Amendments that pertain to freedom of speech, equal protection under the law and the right to vote at 18 years of age, respectively.
The legislation is also being challenged in a state court on similar but separate grounds, namely that it violates several provisions of the Montana Constitution related to the legislative process used to pass the law.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe
15:55 GMTG20 Holds Presser Following Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting
15:53 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Rejects CNN Whistleblower's Allegations of Uyghur Torture
15:52 GMT'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
15:48 GMTMacron Touts Bigger Investment in Nuclear Energy Despite France's Plans to Reduce Share by 2035
15:33 GMTPeople Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
15:24 GMTSeveral States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis
14:57 GMTFrench Press Picks Messi, Ronaldo, Jorginho, Lewandowski & Benzema as Potential Ballon d'Or Winners
14:45 GMTOh, the Irony: Kamala Harris 'Space Exploration' Video Produced by... Sinking Ship Entertainment
14:40 GMT‘A Common Front’: 10 EU Members Join France to Condemn UK Over Post-Brexit Fishing Licences
14:37 GMTTrump 'to Close Deal on Selling His Hotel in Washington'
14:35 GMTTurkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s