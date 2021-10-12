https://sputniknews.com/20211012/uk-mps-inquiry-thousands-of-deaths-could-have-been-avoided-during-covid-pandemic-1089852102.html

UK MPs' Inquiry: Thousands of Deaths 'Could Have Been Avoided' During COVID Pandemic

UK MPs' Inquiry: Thousands of Deaths 'Could Have Been Avoided' During COVID Pandemic

The coronavirus continues to take its toll on Britain, with 8,154,310 confirmed cases and 137,735 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation's latest... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

UK government ministers and their scientific advisers made "serious errors" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which "cost thousands of lives", a new parliamentary report has revealed.The "lessons learned to date" report was prepared by parliament's Science and Technology Committee as well as the Health and Social Care Committee, who argued that the delay to impose a first lockdown last spring was "one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".The document asserted that the government's plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic was based too much on influenza and so-called "groupthink" among public health officials, which meant that early opportunities to delay the spread of COVID were missed.The "slow, uncertain, and often chaotic performance of the test, trace, and isolate system severely hampered the UK's response to the pandemic", the MPs claimed.According to their report, the government adhered to a "policy approach of fatalism about the prospects for COVID in the community", with scientific advisers and ministers seeking to "only moderate the speed of infection" through the population – rather than trying seeking to stop the spread of the disease.The MPs insisted that London's policy of "seeking to manage, but not suppress" the infection "amounted in practice to accepting that herd immunity by infection was the inevitable outcome".Additionally, the study asserted that discharging people from hospitals into care homes "led to many thousands of deaths", and that there were "serious deficiencies" in communication between central and local governments.At the same time, the lawmakers praised the government's attitude towards vaccination, arguing in the report that ministers were "correct to identify that a vaccine would be the long-term route out of the pandemic".The MPs also applauded the National Health Service (NHS)'s ability to respond to the challeges posed by COVID and the rapid deployment of NHS Nightingale temporary hospitals.The report comes a few months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a number of new "freedoms" to lift the last (Stage Four) of the pandemic restrictions and "reopen our society", stressing the effectiveness of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme and the harms of the lockdown.As of 19 July, all restrictions on numbers at indoor and outdoor gatherings were lifted, and all businesses, including nightclubs were allowed to reopen. Crucially for the hospitality industry, the one-metre social distancing rule and requirements for table service only at pubs and cafes were scrapped, as were the restrictions on singing in groups.

