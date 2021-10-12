https://sputniknews.com/20211012/uk-brexit-minister-to-warn-eu-against-historic-misjudgment-over-northern-ireland-protocol-1089858811.html

UK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol

UK Brexit Minister David Frost is due to say later on Tuesday that if Brussels fails to make fresh concessions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, there will be consequences, The Telegraph reports.During an upcoming speech in Lisbon that was earlier seen by The Telegraph, Frost is expected to urge the European Commission to acknowledge that the European Court of Justice (ECJ)'s jurisdiction in Northern Ireland should be scrapped. The jurisdiction stipulates the province continuing to stick to EU single market and customs rules.In the event no progress is made, Lord Frost will say that Britain may decide to trigger Article 16 to suspend parts of the protocol in a last resort option. Article 16 is specifically designed to allow the EU or the UK to override the agreement if the Northern Ireland Protocol starts causing "economic, societal, or environmental difficulties"."For the EU now to say that the Protocol – drawn up in extreme haste in a time of great uncertainty – can never be improved upon, when it is so self-evidently causing such significant problems, would be a historic misjudgment", the Brexit minister is due to argue.The report comes after European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic signalled the EU's readiness to brief the UK on "very simple but far-reaching" proposals related to the Northern Ireland Protocol by "the middle" of this week.Sefcovic is reportedly considering tabling at least four papers to improve the protocol, including measures to resolve the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat, dairy, and plant products.The Guardian cited an unnamed source as saying that the European Commission's proposals include a "national identity" exemption for British sausages from EU rules on prepared meat, which may help tackle a protracted dispute between Brussels and the UK government on the issue.This was preceded by Brussels and London agreeing on a six-month "grace period", which has been in place since January, to temporarily suspend the rules of the protocol, including on the deliveries of chilled meat to Northern Ireland. In early September, the "grace period" was unilaterally extended by London.While the UK is no longer in the customs union with the European Union, Northern Ireland remains an entry point into it, creating a de facto customs border down the Irish Sea.Accordingly, food products entering Northern Ireland (NI) from Britain require professional certification and are subject to checks and controls at ports.

