UK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
UK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
Last week, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced that the EU plans to brief London on new "far-reaching" proposals pertaining to the Northern Ireland Protocol
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089854611_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8484f3fd9275ca6c52a3046a0c18df12.jpg
UK Brexit Minister David Frost is due to say later on Tuesday that if Brussels fails to make fresh concessions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, there will be consequences, The Telegraph reports.During an upcoming speech in Lisbon that was earlier seen by The Telegraph, Frost is expected to urge the European Commission to acknowledge that the European Court of Justice (ECJ)'s jurisdiction in Northern Ireland should be scrapped. The jurisdiction stipulates the province continuing to stick to EU single market and customs rules.In the event no progress is made, Lord Frost will say that Britain may decide to trigger Article 16 to suspend parts of the protocol in a last resort option. Article 16 is specifically designed to allow the EU or the UK to override the agreement if the Northern Ireland Protocol starts causing "economic, societal, or environmental difficulties"."For the EU now to say that the Protocol – drawn up in extreme haste in a time of great uncertainty – can never be improved upon, when it is so self-evidently causing such significant problems, would be a historic misjudgment", the Brexit minister is due to argue.The report comes after European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic signalled the EU's readiness to brief the UK on "very simple but far-reaching" proposals related to the Northern Ireland Protocol by "the middle" of this week.Sefcovic is reportedly considering tabling at least four papers to improve the protocol, including measures to resolve the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat, dairy, and plant products.The Guardian cited an unnamed source as saying that the European Commission's proposals include a "national identity" exemption for British sausages from EU rules on prepared meat, which may help tackle a protracted dispute between Brussels and the UK government on the issue.This was preceded by Brussels and London agreeing on a six-month "grace period", which has been in place since January, to temporarily suspend the rules of the protocol, including on the deliveries of chilled meat to Northern Ireland. In early September, the "grace period" was unilaterally extended by London.While the UK is no longer in the customs union with the European Union, Northern Ireland remains an entry point into it, creating a de facto customs border down the Irish Sea.Accordingly, food products entering Northern Ireland (NI) from Britain require professional certification and are subject to checks and controls at ports.
10:50 GMT 12.10.2021
FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 file photo motorists pass along the old Belfast to Dublin road close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland
FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 file photo motorists pass along the old Belfast to Dublin road close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Peter Morrison
Last week, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced that the EU plans to brief London on new "far-reaching" proposals pertaining to the pressing issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) next week.
UK Brexit Minister David Frost is due to say later on Tuesday that if Brussels fails to make fresh concessions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, there will be consequences, The Telegraph reports.
During an upcoming speech in Lisbon that was earlier seen by The Telegraph, Frost is expected to urge the European Commission to acknowledge that the European Court of Justice (ECJ)'s jurisdiction in Northern Ireland should be scrapped. The jurisdiction stipulates the province continuing to stick to EU single market and customs rules.

The Brexit minister will also reportedly insist on Tuesday that if both sides manage to resolve the standoff on the matter, they "would have a chance to move forward to a new, and better, equilibrium".

In the event no progress is made, Lord Frost will say that Britain may decide to trigger Article 16 to suspend parts of the protocol in a last resort option. Article 16 is specifically designed to allow the EU or the UK to override the agreement if the Northern Ireland Protocol starts causing "economic, societal, or environmental difficulties".
Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London, June 9, 2021.
Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London, June 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London, June 9, 2021.
© RIA Novosti . Eddie Mulholland
"For the EU now to say that the Protocol – drawn up in extreme haste in a time of great uncertainty – can never be improved upon, when it is so self-evidently causing such significant problems, would be a historic misjudgment", the Brexit minister is due to argue.

He will reportedly add that Brussels' reluctance to make concessions would be "a great disservice to Northern Ireland, and also fail to recognise the process of iterative improvement that has kept the balance and sustained the peace process in Northern Ireland over the past decades".

The report comes after European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic signalled the EU's readiness to brief the UK on "very simple but far-reaching" proposals related to the Northern Ireland Protocol by "the middle" of this week.
Sefcovic is reportedly considering tabling at least four papers to improve the protocol, including measures to resolve the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat, dairy, and plant products.
The Guardian cited an unnamed source as saying that the European Commission's proposals include a "national identity" exemption for British sausages from EU rules on prepared meat, which may help tackle a protracted dispute between Brussels and the UK government on the issue.

The claims came as the head of the Irish government, Micheal Martin, argued that the EU "is in solution mode and will be coming forward with proposals in relation to this issue". According to him, the UK government is "solution-focused as well".

This was preceded by Brussels and London agreeing on a six-month "grace period", which has been in place since January, to temporarily suspend the rules of the protocol, including on the deliveries of chilled meat to Northern Ireland. In early September, the "grace period" was unilaterally extended by London.
Loyalists protest against the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol at Belfast Harbour Estate, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 3, 2021
UK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations 'Seriously and Soon'
14 September, 09:00 GMT
14 September, 09:00 GMT
While the UK is no longer in the customs union with the European Union, Northern Ireland remains an entry point into it, creating a de facto customs border down the Irish Sea.
Accordingly, food products entering Northern Ireland (NI) from Britain require professional certification and are subject to checks and controls at ports.
