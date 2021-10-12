Registration was successful!
Tom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media
Over the course of his career, Cruise has been praised for his age-defying looks, which frequently earn him a place on the list of sexiest celebrities...
Tom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media

11:19 GMT 12.10.2021
Over the course of his career, Cruise has been praised for his age-defying looks, which frequently earn him a place on the list of sexiest celebrities. However, as the saying goes fame comes at a price - even slight changes in his appearance prompt a flurry of media reports and heated discussions on social media.
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been making waves on social media after the actor attended a National League Division baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
It wasn't the fact that the three-time Oscar nominee sat among thousands of ordinary people that triggered a torrent of comments, but rather his appearance. The 59-year-old looked visibly different as though he had gained weight.

Photos and videos circulating online have prompted a torrent of unforgiving comments as well as an intense guessing game as to what could have сhanged the actor's appearance.

Many users were sure that the star of the "Mission Impossible" saga is preparing for a new role.

Others thought the change in his looks was the result of health issues…

…or a botched surgery and side effects from medications.

Proponents of conspiracy theories quickly solved the riddle…

Many netizens refused to believe that the man in the videos and photos was the famous Hollywood heartthrob.

Some even suggested that it was a lookalike or a deep fake.

Eagle-eyed users pointed out that it was indeed Tom Cruise as his son Connor was seen sitting next to him.

Despite a flood of bitter comments many users said that the actor still looks good.
