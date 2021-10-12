Tom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media
Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021
All the celebs come out for #NLDS games!! Wonderful to host THE @TomCruise at the @SFGiants v @Dodgers game tonight. Asked him which team he’s rooting for and he gracefully replied, “I’m a fan of baseball.” pic.twitter.com/3RVHAL42PP— Amy Gutierrez (@amygmultimedia) October 10, 2021
What's up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?— James Broms (@BromsJames) October 11, 2021
theres something off about his face.......— Alice Punk (@bestr8chillin) October 11, 2021
Many users were sure that the star of the "Mission Impossible" saga is preparing for a new role.
Maybe he's about to give us a new BANGER movie and had to get chunky for the role that he will be playing 🤔🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️HOPEFULLY!!!🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽— Mrs. Walker (@WKim0722) October 12, 2021
Could be for a movie role.— New Yawka (@GerardH17) October 11, 2021
Others thought the change in his looks was the result of health issues…
What the hell is going on with his face?? Is he having an allergic reaction??— Virginia Olivieri (@simplyfabbyv) October 11, 2021
…or a botched surgery and side effects from medications.
My guess is he may be taking prednisone for an accident or illness which can cause fat deposits on the side of your skull, giving you a round-faced appearance known as moon face. Moon face can also be a symptom of other health conditions like Cushing Syndrome or Hypothyroidism.— GSG the Original (@GSGtheOriginal) October 12, 2021
Yikes, too much face fillers TC! Take a lesson from Brad Pitt...age gracefully, however Brad was always hotter and still is!🎃🍁🍂— Gloria Smith (@Carrollcomom) October 12, 2021
Proponents of conspiracy theories quickly solved the riddle…
So he’s vaccinated? Interesting. 👍🏻— 🍧 Just a Twit 🍧 (she/her) (@MsBusterBoo) October 10, 2021
Many netizens refused to believe that the man in the videos and photos was the famous Hollywood heartthrob.
That’s not Tom Cruise.— PJamma 😷 (@mspammajamma) October 10, 2021
Your not pulling the wool over my eyes, that is NOT the real Tom Cruise, my gosh, you think I fall for this, I know his true features, yes similar but its not him! He had his tribunal and execution awhile ago.— Lynda Gartner (@LyndaGartner) October 11, 2021
Some even suggested that it was a lookalike or a deep fake.
are you sure this is Tom Cruise and not a look-a-like ?— SolveigBraskChristen (@ronjakismis) October 12, 2021
Eagle-eyed users pointed out that it was indeed Tom Cruise as his son Connor was seen sitting next to him.
Yes it's him. His son Connor is sitting next to him.— Gustav Renfro (@GustavRenfro) October 12, 2021
Despite a flood of bitter comments many users said that the actor still looks good.
He looks great to me, as usual. He's also a fantastic person. He stopped to say hello, while spending time with his son. What a guy. I just love him!!!— Candice Bridges (@CandiceBridges9) October 11, 2021
Omg, why are we so mean to others. The guy is smiling and enjoying himself at a baseball game. #Be Kind ❤️— Marie Sonia Levasseur (@MariesoniaL) October 11, 2021