WATCH LIVE: People Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
Several States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis
Several States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis
Several Indian states have voiced their concerns that they are facing complete blackouts as an extreme shortage of coal has affected electricity production in... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Several states in India that are complaining of diminished coal supplies from the federal government have reported that they are resorting to cutting power for several hours as a measure to handle the crisis.States such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra have been forced to cut electricity supplies both in urban and rural areas.Rajasthan has had less than half the amount it is contracted to receive from Coal India Ltd, the NDTV news channel website reported and consequently the state has decided to institute two-hour cuts in urban areas and four-hour cuts in rural areas. In Punjab state, the government has warned of impending power cuts because of coal shortages during the peak agricultural season.The state-run Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on social media that a number of areas in Bengaluru (Karnataka state) will face power outages from 12 October.This came hours after Karnataka state chief Basavaraj Somappa Bommai said he has urged the central government to increase his state's allocation of coal. The state of Maharashtra saw 11 gigawatts of capacity under outage on 8 October and one of the reasons included coal shortages.According to data from the Central Electricity Authority of India, nearly 80 percent of the country's thermal power plants that run on coal, were in a critical or super-critical stage and had stocks left for less than five days. Delhi was recently said to have reserves left for only two days and Punjab said its stocks were so low, there wasn't enough to last two days. Federal Power Minister R.K.Singh has claimed that the coal shortage is temporary and that the stocks are being replenished every day. On Tuesday, reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review the coal supply situation after Home Minister Amit Shah met Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Power Minister Singh a day earlier.The federal government has come under severe attack from the opposition parties for not taking adequate steps to tackle the looming crisis. Congress spokeswoman Dr Shama Mohamed slammed the central government for denying that the country is facing coal shortage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/indias-punjab-says-forced-to-buy-power-from-open-exchange-as-thermal-plants-run-out-of-coal-1089826094.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/indias-federal-power-minister-denies-claims-that-delhi-might-see-a-blackout-amid-coal-crisis-1089809695.html
Several States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis

15:24 GMT 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIPTENDU DUTTAIndian workers install a new electric pole for power lines on the outskirts of Siliguri on July 16, 2018.
Indian workers install a new electric pole for power lines on the outskirts of Siliguri on July 16, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Several Indian states have voiced their concerns that they are facing complete blackouts as an extreme shortage of coal has affected electricity production in thermal power plants. Punjab raised the alarm that it only has enough coal left for a day, and Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal issued an alert that the national capital might face a blackout.
Several states in India that are complaining of diminished coal supplies from the federal government have reported that they are resorting to cutting power for several hours as a measure to handle the crisis.
States such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra have been forced to cut electricity supplies both in urban and rural areas.
Rajasthan has had less than half the amount it is contracted to receive from Coal India Ltd, the NDTV news channel website reported and consequently the state has decided to institute two-hour cuts in urban areas and four-hour cuts in rural areas.
In Punjab state, the government has warned of impending power cuts because of coal shortages during the peak agricultural season.
An employee of the Indian Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, works on overhead electric cables in Amritsar on July 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
India's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
Yesterday, 08:40 GMT
The state-run Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on social media that a number of areas in Bengaluru (Karnataka state) will face power outages from 12 October.
This came hours after Karnataka state chief Basavaraj Somappa Bommai said he has urged the central government to increase his state's allocation of coal.
The state of Maharashtra saw 11 gigawatts of capacity under outage on 8 October and one of the reasons included coal shortages.
According to data from the Central Electricity Authority of India, nearly 80 percent of the country's thermal power plants that run on coal, were in a critical or super-critical stage and had stocks left for less than five days.
Delhi was recently said to have reserves left for only two days and Punjab said its stocks were so low, there wasn't enough to last two days.
New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
India's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis
10 October, 12:35 GMT
Federal Power Minister R.K.Singh has claimed that the coal shortage is temporary and that the stocks are being replenished every day.
On Tuesday, reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review the coal supply situation after Home Minister Amit Shah met Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Power Minister Singh a day earlier.
The federal government has come under severe attack from the opposition parties for not taking adequate steps to tackle the looming crisis.
Congress spokeswoman Dr Shama Mohamed slammed the central government for denying that the country is facing coal shortage.
