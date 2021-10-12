https://sputniknews.com/20211012/russia-sees-targeted-attempts-to-undermine-situation-in-asia---lavrov-1089854461.html

Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees targeted attempts to undermine the security situation in Asia, as narrow-format alliances and military blocs stick to a policy... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T07:26+0000

2021-10-12T07:26+0000

2021-10-12T07:33+0000

sergei lavrov

asia & pacific

afghanistan

afghanistan war

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083787639_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_628dd9526b0d840ab369503b8e756bd4.jpg

The diplomat noted that after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, NATO seeks to redeploy forces to Central, South, and Southeast Asia and to direct flows of Afghan refugees there.He also stressed that weapons left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO troops must not be used for destructive purposes, reiterating that the Taliban* should fulfill their promise to prevent instability in the country.The Taliban seized control over Kabul on 15 August, amid the ongoing US withdrawal from the country, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. After that, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, asia & pacific, afghanistan, afghanistan war, nato