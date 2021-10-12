Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/russia-sees-targeted-attempts-to-undermine-situation-in-asia---lavrov-1089854461.html
Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees targeted attempts to undermine the security situation in Asia, as narrow-format alliances and military blocs stick to a policy... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T07:26+0000
2021-10-12T07:33+0000
sergei lavrov
asia & pacific
afghanistan
afghanistan war
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083787639_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_628dd9526b0d840ab369503b8e756bd4.jpg
The diplomat noted that after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, NATO seeks to redeploy forces to Central, South, and Southeast Asia and to direct flows of Afghan refugees there.He also stressed that weapons left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO troops must not be used for destructive purposes, reiterating that the Taliban* should fulfill their promise to prevent instability in the country.The Taliban seized control over Kabul on 15 August, amid the ongoing US withdrawal from the country, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. After that, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083787639_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8e319b07381dbaee2e1ca675587f5412.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, asia & pacific, afghanistan, afghanistan war, nato

Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

07:26 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 12.10.2021)
© JOHANNES EISELEA fatally wounded US soldier is carried by comrades during fighting in Afghanistan in August 2011.
A fatally wounded US soldier is carried by comrades during fighting in Afghanistan in August 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© JOHANNES EISELE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees targeted attempts to undermine the security situation in Asia, as narrow-format alliances and military blocs stick to a policy of containment, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the regional geopolitical situation is not getting easier, which hinders transition to a framework of comprehensive multilateral cooperation and integration. We see targeted attempts to 'heat up' the situation and undermine the existing mechanisms of interstate interaction. Narrow-format structures of exclusive composition and military blocs sticking to Cold War logic and containment policy are making their contribution", Lavrov said at a ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The diplomat noted that after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, NATO seeks to redeploy forces to Central, South, and Southeast Asia and to direct flows of Afghan refugees there.

"The alliance is evading the question of NATO's responsibility for the consequences of its 20-year experiments. The international community, first and foremost Afghanistan's neighbours, are offered to solve the problems", Lavrov said

He also stressed that weapons left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO troops must not be used for destructive purposes, reiterating that the Taliban* should fulfill their promise to prevent instability in the country.
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
© REUTERS / STRINGER

"The Taliban have stated that they intend to fight drug trafficking and terrorism, not to channel instability to neighbouring countries, and to achieve the creation of an inclusive government. The main thing is to make sure all these promises are kept", the minister stated.

The Taliban seized control over Kabul on 15 August, amid the ongoing US withdrawal from the country, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. After that, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:02 GMTUS Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
07:26 GMTRussia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
07:09 GMT'Last Drop': Danish Fisheries Hit by Crisis in Aftermath of Brexit
07:02 GMTFirst Rocket May Lift Off From UK Soil in 2022, Reports Suggest
06:38 GMTResearchers See Fading Vaccine Effect as 7 in 10 Recent COVID-19 Deaths in Sweden Fully Vaxxed
06:36 GMTKim Jong-un Blasts US as 'Root Cause' of Inter-Korean Tensions, Vows to Build 'Invincible Military'
06:12 GMTUK MPs' Inquiry: Thousands of Deaths 'Could Have Been Avoided' During COVID Pandemic
05:10 GMTHigh Crime Rates and Depleted Police Resources: What's Happening in Israeli City of Be'er Sheva?
04:47 GMTFine Wine: Archaeologists Discover World's Biggest Byzantine Winery - Photos, Videos
03:26 GMT'Woke' Rolling Stone Magazine Roasted for Attacking Eric Clapton Who Said AZ Vaccine Is Not Safe
02:59 GMT’Narcissist Hoarders': Another Musk Trolling of Bezos Leaves Netizens Unamused
02:06 GMTNo Animal Was Hurt: Saudis Gifted Trump Fake Big Cat Furs During 2017 Visit - Report
01:13 GMTMicrosoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors
00:30 GMTHigh Energy Prices Can Speed Up Inflation, Ultimately Slow Economic Recovery in US - Report
YesterdayTexas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
YesterdayDrone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
YesterdayAustin Residents Reportedly Worried About Wealthy Californians Squeezing Them Out
YesterdayCritics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
YesterdayVideos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
YesterdayPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports