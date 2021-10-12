https://sputniknews.com/20211012/price-of-meat-could-rise-after-uk-government-strikes-deal-with-carbon-dioxide-supplier-report-says-1089856455.html

Price of Meat Could Rise After UK Government Strikes Deal With Carbon Dioxide Supplier, Report Says

Price of Meat Could Rise After UK Government Strikes Deal With Carbon Dioxide Supplier, Report Says

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is used in the meat processing industry to stun poultry and pigs before slaughter. It is also injected into packaging to extend the shelf... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T09:17+0000

2021-10-12T09:17+0000

2021-10-12T09:17+0000

energy

gas

carbon dioxide

meat

kwasi kwarteng

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089304172_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_170e05b64754d64512b50ed60b5e83e6.jpg

The British meat industry has reacted angrily after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng agreed a long-term deal with CF Industries, the company which supplies the bulk of the UK’s CO2.The Daily Telegraph reported that sources within the meat processing industry feared the price of CO2 could jump from £200 a ton to as much as £1,000, which would force them on to push up the price of meat charged to supermarkets and ultimately consumers.Last month CF Fertilisers, which produces 60 percent of the UK’s CO2 as a byproduct, announced plans to shut its two main plants due to the hike in natural gas prices.The government stepped in and provided three weeks of emergency state subsidies and they have now done a deal with CF which will mean UK meat producers will “have a sustainable supply until the end of the year.”The British Meat Processors Association said: “The industry has been given no detail on what the price will be or how it will be calculated going forward.”They said they understood Mr Kwarteng had decided to temporarily exempt the CO2 industry from competition law in order to push through the agreement.In September the government said food producers should be ready for a 400 percent rise in CO2 prices because of rising energy costs.

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

energy, gas, carbon dioxide, meat, kwasi kwarteng