Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/politicians-community-leaders-in-india-head-to-lakhimpur-kheri-for-funerals-of-slain-farmers-1089854187.html
Politicians, Community Leaders in India Head to Lakhimpur Kheri for Funerals of Slain Farmers
Politicians, Community Leaders in India Head to Lakhimpur Kheri for Funerals of Slain Farmers
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when a federal minister's convoy hit a group of protesting... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T11:19+0000
2021-10-12T11:19+0000
politics
politics
narendra modi
farmers
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
farmers
uttar pradesh
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858705_0:102:3034:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_518e19cebba75b6c5196368d7f2dd055.jpg
Security has been beefed up in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh as various politicians and farming community leaders are heading to attend a prayer meeting for the farmers who died earlier this month.The event is part of the funeral rites organised days after one's cremation. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several other party members reached Lucknow to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to attend the event. Uttar Pradesh party president Ajay Kumar Lallu and the party's official Twitter handle shared information about Vadra reaching Lakhimpur Kheri through tweets in Hindi.Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), also tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, but police stopped him. He shared the experience on Twitter in a post in Hindi, saying: "We are going to attend the last rites of Lovepreet Singh, Guruwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, and Nashtar Singh who were martyred at Lakhimpur Kheri. The Uttar Pradesh Police are stopping us but we are trying to reach there on time".Farmers' Union to Observe Day of RemembranceFarmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been streaming into the district to attend the event.Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for farmers, said in a statement that preparations have been made to organise the event. It also said that tens of thousands of farmers are expected to attend the prayer meeting.However, another farmers' group -- the Bharatiya Kisan Union -- asserted that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farm leaders during the event.The SKM has also appealed to farmer organisations and progressive groups across the country to mark a "Shaheed Kisan Diwas" (a day of remembrance for farmers) today by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country, followed by candlelight vigils in the evening.The farmers' organisation has made a public appeal to light five candles outside their houses at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Posters Appear Against Congress Ahead of Priyanka's VisitWhile Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lakhimpur Kheri, there were several spots where posters and signs were put up against her party. According to local media reports, the posters were put up by the Sikh community, targeting the Congress leader for showing "fake sympathy" for the deceased farmers.Some of the posters also carry messages about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took place following the assassination of then-Prime Minister and top Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Priyanka happens to be her granddaughter. The posters in Hindi read: "Farmers don't want fake sympathy from those responsible for the 1984 Sikh riots. Those responsible for 1984 Sikh riots should not rub salt on the wounds of the Sikhs".Meanwhile, an Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation team has arrested a fourth person in connection with the 3 October violence. The fourth suspect was present in the Toyota Fortuner that knocked down the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.On 3 October, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri village of Tikonia. After the four farmers were mowed down by the minister's convoy on 3 October, four others, including the minister’s driver, two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, and a journalist, were beaten to death in the subsequent violence. Ashish Mishra, the son of federal Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by hitting them in an SUV, has been put into three-day police custody.Congress and other political parties have been demanding that the minister be sacked. On Monday, Vadra staged a silent protest through a sit-in in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow for over three hours, reiterating her party's demand that federal Minister Mishra should be sacked.
india
uttar pradesh
lucknow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858705_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5954faf4e5c17fb441ef37c1191641b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, politics, narendra modi, farmers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, farmers, uttar pradesh, congress, farmers, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, politics, lucknow, yogi adityanath, priyanka gandhi, india

Politicians, Community Leaders in India Head to Lakhimpur Kheri for Funerals of Slain Farmers

11:19 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeShiv Sena party workers shout slogans during a state-wide strike in Maharashtra against last week’s violence in Uttar Pradesh state in Mumbai, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Four farmers died last week when a car owned a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state
Shiv Sena party workers shout slogans during a state-wide strike in Maharashtra against last week’s violence in Uttar Pradesh state in Mumbai, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Four farmers died last week when a car owned a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when a federal minister's convoy hit a group of protesting farmers, leading to violent clashes. The farmers alleged that a vehicle owned by the federal minister of state deliberately ran over them without any provocation.
Security has been beefed up in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh as various politicians and farming community leaders are heading to attend a prayer meeting for the farmers who died earlier this month.
The event is part of the funeral rites organised days after one's cremation.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several other party members reached Lucknow to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to attend the event.
Uttar Pradesh party president Ajay Kumar Lallu and the party's official Twitter handle shared information about Vadra reaching Lakhimpur Kheri through tweets in Hindi.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), also tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, but police stopped him.
He shared the experience on Twitter in a post in Hindi, saying: "We are going to attend the last rites of Lovepreet Singh, Guruwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, and Nashtar Singh who were martyred at Lakhimpur Kheri. The Uttar Pradesh Police are stopping us but we are trying to reach there on time".

Farmers' Union to Observe Day of Remembrance

Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been streaming into the district to attend the event.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for farmers, said in a statement that preparations have been made to organise the event. It also said that tens of thousands of farmers are expected to attend the prayer meeting.
However, another farmers' group -- the Bharatiya Kisan Union -- asserted that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farm leaders during the event.
The SKM has also appealed to farmer organisations and progressive groups across the country to mark a "Shaheed Kisan Diwas" (a day of remembrance for farmers) today by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country, followed by candlelight vigils in the evening.
The farmers' organisation has made a public appeal to light five candles outside their houses at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Posters Appear Against Congress Ahead of Priyanka's Visit

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lakhimpur Kheri, there were several spots where posters and signs were put up against her party.
According to local media reports, the posters were put up by the Sikh community, targeting the Congress leader for showing "fake sympathy" for the deceased farmers.
Some of the posters also carry messages about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took place following the assassination of then-Prime Minister and top Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Priyanka happens to be her granddaughter.
The posters in Hindi read: "Farmers don't want fake sympathy from those responsible for the 1984 Sikh riots. Those responsible for 1984 Sikh riots should not rub salt on the wounds of the Sikhs".
Meanwhile, an Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation team has arrested a fourth person in connection with the 3 October violence.
The fourth suspect was present in the Toyota Fortuner that knocked down the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
On 3 October, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri village of Tikonia.
After the four farmers were mowed down by the minister's convoy on 3 October, four others, including the minister’s driver, two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, and a journalist, were beaten to death in the subsequent violence.
Ashish Mishra, the son of federal Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by hitting them in an SUV, has been put into three-day police custody.
Congress and other political parties have been demanding that the minister be sacked.
On Monday, Vadra staged a silent protest through a sit-in in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow for over three hours, reiterating her party's demand that federal Minister Mishra should be sacked.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:24 GMTTrump Claims 6 January Committee is Just 'Sideshow' to Distract US from Biden's 'Massive Failures'
12:18 GMTUS to Return 157 Stolen Antiquities to India by Year's End
12:05 GMTTenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis
11:43 GMTIndia Rejects Offer to List IPOs of Its Largest Life Insurer LIC on London Stock Exchange
11:20 GMTGOTCHA! The Sun's Anti-Russia Vaccine Lie
11:19 GMTTom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media
11:19 GMTPoliticians, Community Leaders in India Head to Lakhimpur Kheri for Funerals of Slain Farmers
11:03 GMTCity of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
10:55 GMTIndian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
10:50 GMTUK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
10:35 GMTAfghan Resistance Blames Political Collapse on Ashraf Ghani's Flight, Secret Deals With Taliban
10:23 GMTAs Tata Group Raises Debt to Acquire Air India, BJP Gov't Slammed for 'Handing Them a Gift'
10:20 GMT'I Am Heartbroken': Twitterati Get Emotional as Virat Kohli's Captaincy Stint With RCB Ends
10:19 GMTFloods Threaten Centuries-Old Architecture in Treasure House Shanxi
10:02 GMTMoscow Not Ruling Out Temporary Shutdown of US, Russian Diplomatic Missions
09:49 GMTAs Trial Begins, Will France Emerge as Power Who Ordered Assassination of 'Africa's Che Guevara'?
09:32 GMTPowerful 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Greek Island of Crete, Triggering Tsunami Warning
09:29 GMTKids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say
09:23 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Plans Budget Cuts Worth £2Bln Amid 'Highest' Tax Rate in Peacetime
09:17 GMTPrice of Meat Could Rise After UK Government Strikes Deal With Carbon Dioxide Supplier, Report Says