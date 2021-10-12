People Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation

People have gathered outside the parliament in Vienna to protest against the resignation of Sebastian Kurz as Austria's chancellor.On 11 October, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the country's new chancellor. Kurz stepped down on Saturday after the prosecution confirmed a corruption probe against him and nine other politicians. He emphasised that he made the decision in order to "make space" and to ensure that the nation has a "government that is stable". Nonetheless, the politician denied the allegations against him, describing them as "baseless".The prosecution charged Kurz and nine others with bribery and media manipulation. The Finance Ministry is said to have used public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party between 2016 and 2018. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday amid an ongoing corruption probe against him. The Austrian prosecution confirmed the investigation last week, saying that Kurz and nine other politicians had been charged with bribery and media manipulation.
People have gathered outside the parliament in Vienna to protest against the resignation of Sebastian Kurz as Austria's chancellor.
On 11 October, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the country's new chancellor. Kurz stepped down on Saturday after the prosecution confirmed a corruption probe against him and nine other politicians.
He emphasised that he made the decision in order to "make space" and to ensure that the nation has a "government that is stable". Nonetheless, the politician denied the allegations against him, describing them as "baseless".
The prosecution charged Kurz and nine others with bribery and media manipulation. The Finance Ministry is said to have used public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party between 2016 and 2018.