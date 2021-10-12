https://sputniknews.com/20211012/people-gather-outside-austrian-parliament-in-vienna-to-protest-chancellor-kurzs-resignation-1089867767.html

People Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation

People Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday amid an ongoing corruption probe against him. The Austrian prosecution confirmed the investigation last... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T15:33+0000

2021-10-12T15:33+0000

2021-10-12T15:33+0000

austria

sebastian kurz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089802340_0:27:3017:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_2a1f47763f47f48729a771e57a2a3ebb.jpg

People have gathered outside the parliament in Vienna to protest against the resignation of Sebastian Kurz as Austria's chancellor.On 11 October, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the country's new chancellor. Kurz stepped down on Saturday after the prosecution confirmed a corruption probe against him and nine other politicians. He emphasised that he made the decision in order to "make space" and to ensure that the nation has a "government that is stable". Nonetheless, the politician denied the allegations against him, describing them as "baseless".The prosecution charged Kurz and nine others with bribery and media manipulation. The Finance Ministry is said to have used public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party between 2016 and 2018. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, sebastian kurz