New K-Pop Girl-Band TRI.BE Drops First Mini-Album 'Veni Vidi Vici'

South Korean girl band TRI.BE formed by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group have carried on their unopposed way to the stratosphere with their newly released mini-album 'Veni Vidi Vici' and music video for the title track 'Would You Run' on 12 October. It is TRI.BE's first mini-album since their second single 'CONMIGO' was released in May. The title song 'Would You Run' was co-written and composed by music producer Shinsadong Tiger along with rapping sensation Le from girl-band EXID. It is written in the moombahton genre - a mix between house music and reggaeton - and is the perfect vehicle for the seven TR.IBE members Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire, to advance towards their dream. A total of seven tracks are included in this album, including five new songs and the previously released songs 'Doom Doom Ta' and 'Rub-A-Dum'. Fans of the new band are beside themselves with glee.
