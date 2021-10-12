https://sputniknews.com/20211012/new-k-pop-girl-band-tribe-drops-first-mini-album-veni-vidi-vici-1089946140.html

New K-Pop Girl-Band TRI.BE Drops First Mini-Album 'Veni Vidi Vici'

New K-Pop Girl-Band TRI.BE Drops First Mini-Album 'Veni Vidi Vici'

They come, they see, they conquer - that's basically been it for the new girls on the block, TR.IBE who, in a ridiculously short space of time, have risen to a... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T06:13+0000

2021-10-12T06:13+0000

2021-10-17T06:13+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/76/1078647639_0:70:1921:1150_1920x0_80_0_0_8a5816227cf8b2f90863b7fcc4b42db8.jpg

South Korean girl band TRI.BE formed by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group have carried on their unopposed way to the stratosphere with their newly released mini-album 'Veni Vidi Vici' and music video for the title track 'Would You Run' on 12 October. It is TRI.BE's first mini-album since their second single 'CONMIGO' was released in May. The title song 'Would You Run' was co-written and composed by music producer Shinsadong Tiger along with rapping sensation Le from girl-band EXID. It is written in the moombahton genre - a mix between house music and reggaeton - and is the perfect vehicle for the seven TR.IBE members Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire, to advance towards their dream. A total of seven tracks are included in this album, including five new songs and the previously released songs 'Doom Doom Ta' and 'Rub-A-Dum'. Fans of the new band are beside themselves with glee.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music