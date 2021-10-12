Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/narcissist-hoarders-another-musk-trolling-of-bezos-leaves-netizens-unamused--1089849848.html
’Narcissist Hoarders': Another Musk Trolling of Bezos Leaves Netizens Unamused
’Narcissist Hoarders': Another Musk Trolling of Bezos Leaves Netizens Unamused
Competition has been tense between the two billionaires — both on social media (in the form of trolling) and offline. However, netizens think their... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T02:59+0000
2021-10-12T02:59+0000
jeff bezos
business
space
elon musk
billionaires
forbes
wealth
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29d498ea2e3da9ebaa6e486c03f273a7.jpg
Elon Musk has apparently lived up to his promise of presenting Jeff Bezos with a silver medal over the richest man title, as the Amazon chief fell almost $30 billion behind the Tesla CEO, and the gap between them continues to widen.On September 28, Musk overtook Bezos by net worth, topping Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. The SpaceX CEO considered it another chance to mock his tech rival, joking “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.”On Monday, Musk replied to an Amazon advertising post tweeted by Bezos, with only a silver medal emoji attached.It seems that not everyone has been thrilled about the two billionaires’ constant scuffles over money and prestige, as Twitter users shared their disregard for or even disgust with the men, who seem to be primarily concerned about their wealth.Studies show that the world’s richest 1% (those with more than $1 million), own 43.4% of the world’s wealth. According to Forbes, the wealthiest Americans grew 40% richer in the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60fc28d4d7bc36182542124e234dd2ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeff bezos, business, space, elon musk, billionaires, forbes, wealth, social media

’Narcissist Hoarders': Another Musk Trolling of Bezos Leaves Netizens Unamused

02:59 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Competition has been tense between the two billionaires — both on social media (in the form of trolling) and offline. However, netizens think their altercations are the narcissistic talk of people who care about little other than money.
Elon Musk has apparently lived up to his promise of presenting Jeff Bezos with a silver medal over the richest man title, as the Amazon chief fell almost $30 billion behind the Tesla CEO, and the gap between them continues to widen.
On September 28, Musk overtook Bezos by net worth, topping Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. The SpaceX CEO considered it another chance to mock his tech rival, joking “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.”
On Monday, Musk replied to an Amazon advertising post tweeted by Bezos, with only a silver medal emoji attached.
It seems that not everyone has been thrilled about the two billionaires’ constant scuffles over money and prestige, as Twitter users shared their disregard for or even disgust with the men, who seem to be primarily concerned about their wealth.
Studies show that the world’s richest 1% (those with more than $1 million), own 43.4% of the world’s wealth. According to Forbes, the wealthiest Americans grew 40% richer in the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:26 GMT'Woke' Rolling Stone Magazine Roasted for Attacking Eric Clapton Who Said AZ Vaccine Is Not Safe
02:59 GMT’Narcissist Hoarders': Another Musk Trolling of Bezos Leaves Netizens Unamused
02:06 GMTNo Animal Was Hurt: Saudis Gifted Trump Fake Big Cat Furs During 2017 Visit - Report
01:13 GMTMicrosoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors
00:30 GMTHigh Energy Prices Can Speed Up Inflation, Ultimately Slow Economic Recovery in US - Report
YesterdayTexas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
YesterdayDrone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
YesterdayAustin Residents Reportedly Worried About Wealthy Californians Squeezing Them Out
YesterdayCritics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
YesterdayVideos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
YesterdayPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
YesterdayGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
YesterdayInstagram Users Report Access Issues
YesterdayNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
YesterdayUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
YesterdayVideos: At Least Two Dead as Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
Yesterday'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
YesterdayFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
YesterdayScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
YesterdayAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government