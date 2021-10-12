Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/microsoft-says-iran-linked-hackers-targeted-us-israeli-defense--maritime-sectors-1089848623.html
Microsoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors
Microsoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors
According to the tech giant, among the alleged targets were global maritime transportation companies operating in the Middle East — which continues to be a... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T01:13+0000
2021-10-12T01:20+0000
tech
us
israel
hackers
microsoft
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089848722_0:262:3072:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_356c37de1fddf9212c730ed2d0b6b1c9.jpg
Hackers, allegedly affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, have recently conducted ”extensive password spraying” against American and Israeli defense technology companies that are using Microsoft software, the company announced on Monday.Microsoft first identified the group of hackers, nicknamed ’DEV-0343’, in late July this year and has since been tracking its activities. Though the number of tenants that have been affected by the supposed cyberattacks is not significant, the company noted that the hackers are constantly working on “refining“ their skills.In particular, among the targets were “defense companies that support United States, European Union, and Israeli government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems,” which led Microsoft to allege Tehran was behind the sabotage.“Gaining access to commercial satellite imagery and proprietary shipping plans and logs could help Iran compensate for its developing satellite program,” the company added.Iran and Israel have repeatedly accused each other of sabotage attacks, with tensions soaring between the two states after the assassination of Iran's top nuclear physician Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Tehran is confident the Mossad spy agency was behind his death, and the Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied its possible involvement.However, Fakhrizadeh was alleged to have been a long-term target of the Israeli government under ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who believed the scientist headed a secret unit within the Iranian military allegedly working to develop nuclear weapons.
https://sputniknews.com/20210805/israeli-govt-claims-irgcs-air-force-commander-behind-mercer-incident-off-oman-coast-1083531575.html
Yeah, sure. :-D
Microsoft Says, hmm!
2
us
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089848722_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3ef8f88cf81fa0598301318dbfc47b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, us, israel, hackers, microsoft, viral

Microsoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors

01:13 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 01:20 GMT 12.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThis Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. Three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives have agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges that they provided sophisticated hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates.
This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. Three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives have agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges that they provided sophisticated hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the tech giant, among the alleged targets were global maritime transportation companies operating in the Middle East — which continues to be a highly turbulent region.
Hackers, allegedly affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, have recently conducted ”extensive password spraying” against American and Israeli defense technology companies that are using Microsoft software, the company announced on Monday.
Microsoft first identified the group of hackers, nicknamed ’DEV-0343’, in late July this year and has since been tracking its activities. Though the number of tenants that have been affected by the supposed cyberattacks is not significant, the company noted that the hackers are constantly working on “refining“ their skills.

”[The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center] has observed DEV-0343 conducting extensive password spraying against more than 250 Office 365 tenants, with a focus on US and Israeli defense technology companies, Persian Gulf ports of entry, or global maritime transportation companies with business presence in the Middle East,” the company said in a blog post.

In particular, among the targets were “defense companies that support United States, European Union, and Israeli government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems,” which led Microsoft to allege Tehran was behind the sabotage.

“This activity likely supports the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on pattern-of-life analysis, extensive crossover in geographic and sectoral targeting with Iranian actors, and alignment of techniques and targets with another actor originating in Iran,” Microsoft stated.

“Gaining access to commercial satellite imagery and proprietary shipping plans and logs could help Iran compensate for its developing satellite program,” the company added.
Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman, is seen near Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2021
Israeli Gov't Claims IRGC's Air Force Commander Behind Mercer Incident Off Oman Coast
5 August, 01:25 GMT
Iran and Israel have repeatedly accused each other of sabotage attacks, with tensions soaring between the two states after the assassination of Iran's top nuclear physician Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Tehran is confident the Mossad spy agency was behind his death, and the Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied its possible involvement.
However, Fakhrizadeh was alleged to have been a long-term target of the Israeli government under ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who believed the scientist headed a secret unit within the Iranian military allegedly working to develop nuclear weapons.
130000
Discuss
Popular comments
Yeah, sure. :-D
vtvot tak
12 October, 04:18 GMT
000000
Microsoft Says, hmm!
wwtfud
12 October, 04:33 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:13 GMTMicrosoft Says ’Iran-Linked’ Hackers Targeted US, EU, Israeli Defense & Maritime Sectors
00:30 GMTHigh Energy Prices Can Speed Up Inflation, Ultimately Slow Economic Recovery in US - Report
YesterdayTexas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
YesterdayDrone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
YesterdayAustin Residents Reportedly Worried About Wealthy Californians Squeezing Them Out
YesterdayCritics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
YesterdayVideos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
YesterdayPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
YesterdayGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
YesterdayInstagram Users Report Access Issues
YesterdayNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
YesterdayUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
YesterdayVideos: At Least Two Dead as Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
Yesterday'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
YesterdayFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
YesterdayScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
YesterdayAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
YesterdaySyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
YesterdayUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
YesterdayJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords