https://sputniknews.com/20211012/memorial-in-honour-of-czechoslovak-leader-dubcek-unveiled-in-russia-1089870614.html

Memorial in Honour of Czechoslovak Leader Dubcek Unveiled in Russia

Memorial in Honour of Czechoslovak Leader Dubcek Unveiled in Russia

Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok said it was a "great honour" for him to have the opportunity to unveil a memorial sign and... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T14:30+0000

2021-10-12T14:30+0000

2021-10-12T17:33+0000

russia

czechoslovakia

alexander dubcek

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089870745_0:350:2048:1502_1920x0_80_0_0_8824d5a3d2c756e4f48342ad0cde06eb.jpg

A delegation of Slovak and Czech diplomats, including Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok, arrived in the Nizhny Novgorod region on 12 October in order to honour Alexander Dubcek, a Slovak reformer who led Czechoslovakia during the Prague Spring of 1968.A memorial sign was unveiled and an oak was planted in a local park on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dubcek's birth. The Slovak leader spent five years of his life in Nizhny Novgorod in his youth.Korcok delivered a speech at the ceremony, saying that he was honoured to mark "a very important anniversary in Slovak and Czech history, namely, the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most important and outstanding Slovak politicians, Alexander Dubcek".

russia

czechoslovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, czechoslovakia, alexander dubcek