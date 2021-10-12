https://sputniknews.com/20211012/lets-enter-their-houses-duterte-suggests-inoculating-vaccine-hesitant-people-while-asleep-1089864158.html

'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

"I know many people are still hesitant. That's the problem, those people who do not want to get vaccinated ... Let's enter their houses and vaccinate them while asleep. End of story", Duterte said, as quoted by the newspaper the Inquirer.The president also urged the population to comply with restrictions, including social distancing and a requirement to wear masks.To date, the country has logged nearly 2.7 million cumulative COVID-19 cases and 39,660 deaths, with 8,292 infections recorded over the past day.Nearly 27 million people in the Philippines have received at least the first shot, and more than 23.3 million are fully vaccinated.

