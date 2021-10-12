Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/lets-enter-their-houses-duterte-suggests-inoculating-vaccine-hesitant-people-while-asleep-1089864158.html
'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep
'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T13:41+0000
2021-10-12T13:44+0000
philippines
rodrigo duterte
vaccines
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/30/1079293095_0:0:3064:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7e7a81c77f5aca4ce550fcec62a736.jpg
"I know many people are still hesitant. That's the problem, those people who do not want to get vaccinated ... Let's enter their houses and vaccinate them while asleep. End of story", Duterte said, as quoted by the newspaper the Inquirer.The president also urged the population to comply with restrictions, including social distancing and a requirement to wear masks.To date, the country has logged nearly 2.7 million cumulative COVID-19 cases and 39,660 deaths, with 8,292 infections recorded over the past day.Nearly 27 million people in the Philippines have received at least the first shot, and more than 23.3 million are fully vaccinated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/30/1079293095_0:0:2724:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_fc30b055088f757088005212307f8859.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, rodrigo duterte, vaccines, covid-19

'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep

13:41 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 12.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Karl Norman AlonzoIn this April 16, 2020, photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the nation about the government's efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease during a televised address from Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines
In this April 16, 2020, photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the nation about the government's efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease during a televised address from Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Karl Norman Alonzo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep.
"I know many people are still hesitant. That's the problem, those people who do not want to get vaccinated ... Let's enter their houses and vaccinate them while asleep. End of story", Duterte said, as quoted by the newspaper the Inquirer.
The president also urged the population to comply with restrictions, including social distancing and a requirement to wear masks.
To date, the country has logged nearly 2.7 million cumulative COVID-19 cases and 39,660 deaths, with 8,292 infections recorded over the past day.
Nearly 27 million people in the Philippines have received at least the first shot, and more than 23.3 million are fully vaccinated.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:09 GMTNewcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?
14:07 GMTUS Naval Institute Claims China Testing Unmanned Combat Ships at Secret Naval Base
13:57 GMTRussia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years
13:46 GMTCurry On: Japan and South Korea Clash Over Dish That Resembles Disputed Islands
13:41 GMT'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep
13:33 GMTPolish Prime Minister Slams Opposition's Speculations on EU Withdrawal Plan
13:29 GMTFormer Uttar Pradesh Chief Launches Poll Campaign Against 'Autocratic' BJP Policies
13:02 GMTWho Will Be Indian Cricket Team's Trump Card in ICC T20 World Cup in the Middle East?
13:00 GMTNo Apology From UK Cabinet Minister for 'Following the Science' on COVID-19
12:37 GMT'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify
12:24 GMTTrump Claims 6 January Committee is Just 'Sideshow' to Distract US from Biden's 'Massive Failures'
12:18 GMTUS to Return 157 Stolen Antiquities to India by Year's End
12:05 GMTTenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis
11:43 GMTIndia Rejects Offer to List IPOs of Its Largest Life Insurer LIC on London Stock Exchange
11:20 GMTGOTCHA! The Sun's Anti-Russia Vaccine Lie
11:19 GMTTom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media
11:19 GMTPoliticians, Community Leaders in India Head to Lakhimpur Kheri for Funerals of Slain Farmers
11:03 GMTCity of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
10:55 GMTIndian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
10:50 GMTUK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol