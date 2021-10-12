https://sputniknews.com/20211012/k-pop-girl-band-lightsum-gears-up-for-comeback-with-second-mv-teaser-vivace-1089946366.html

K-Pop Girl Band LIGHTSUM Gears Up for Comeback With Second MV Teaser 'Vivace'

The band is ready to release their second album "Light a Wish". 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

Cube Entertainment, which is in charge of the new girl group LIGHTSUM, has released a second MV teaser for the upcoming lead song "VIvace". The agency dropped the clip via its YouTube channel on 12 October following the first teaser.Charismatic members Sangah, Chowon, Na-young, Hina, Ju-hyeon, Yu-jeong, Hui-yeon, and Jian are shining bright ahead of their second album "Light a Wish". The upcoming release contains a total of 3 songs: "Vivace", "You, Jam", and "Popcorn". The group released their debut single album "Vanilla" five months ago and received a warm response from K-Pop fans. The music video "Vanilla" achieved 10 million views just under a week after being released and it reached 8th place on US Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart.Supporters of the rising pop band are praising their talents online and expect high-quality performances from them.

