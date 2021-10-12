Registration was successful!
K-Pop Girl Band LIGHTSUM Gears Up for Comeback With Second MV Teaser 'Vivace'
K-Pop Girl Band LIGHTSUM Gears Up for Comeback With Second MV Teaser 'Vivace'
The band is ready to release their second album "Light a Wish". 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Cube Entertainment, which is in charge of the new girl group LIGHTSUM, has released a second MV teaser for the upcoming lead song "VIvace". The agency dropped the clip via its YouTube channel on 12 October following the first teaser.Charismatic members Sangah, Chowon, Na-young, Hina, Ju-hyeon, Yu-jeong, Hui-yeon, and Jian are shining bright ahead of their second album "Light a Wish". The upcoming release contains a total of 3 songs: "Vivace", "You, Jam", and "Popcorn". The group released their debut single album "Vanilla" five months ago and received a warm response from K-Pop fans. The music video "Vanilla" achieved 10 million views just under a week after being released and it reached 8th place on US Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart.Supporters of the rising pop band are praising their talents online and expect high-quality performances from them.
k-pop

K-Pop Girl Band LIGHTSUM Gears Up for Comeback With Second MV Teaser 'Vivace'

07:06 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 17.10.2021)
© Photo : LIGHTSUM 라잇썸 (Official YouTube Channel)Screenshot of a teaser trailer for Vivace music video by LIGHTSUM
Screenshot of a teaser trailer for Vivace music video by LIGHTSUM - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© Photo : LIGHTSUM 라잇썸 (Official YouTube Channel)
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The band is ready to release their second album "Light a Wish".
Cube Entertainment, which is in charge of the new girl group LIGHTSUM, has released a second MV teaser for the upcoming lead song "VIvace". The agency dropped the clip via its YouTube channel on 12 October following the first teaser.
Charismatic members Sangah, Chowon, Na-young, Hina, Ju-hyeon, Yu-jeong, Hui-yeon, and Jian are shining bright ahead of their second album "Light a Wish". The upcoming release contains a total of 3 songs: "Vivace", "You, Jam", and "Popcorn".
The group released their debut single album "Vanilla" five months ago and received a warm response from K-Pop fans. The music video "Vanilla" achieved 10 million views just under a week after being released and it reached 8th place on US Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart.
Supporters of the rising pop band are praising their talents online and expect high-quality performances from them.
