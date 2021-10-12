Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/k-pop-boy-band-enhypen-trends-worldwide-after-release-of-first-full-length-album-1089946234.html
K-Pop Boy-Band ENHYPEN Trends Worldwide After Release of First Full-Length Album
K-Pop Boy-Band ENHYPEN Trends Worldwide After Release of First Full-Length Album
The super rookie boy-band has returned six months after releasing their second extended play album 'Border: Carnival'. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T08:50+0000
2021-10-17T06:01+0000
k-pop
video
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081549970_252:0:1452:675_1920x0_80_0_0_93906d87dd6f041c20814781b568aba4.jpg
South Korean idol-band ENHYPEN has released the music video for its title track 'Tamed-Dashed' from their new album 'Dimension: Dilemma' on 12 October. In the video, the band's seven members - Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki - play ball and spend time just chilling on the beach. The boys' first full-length album consists of eight tracks including 'Blockbuster' which wittily brings in Yeonjun from fellow popular K-Pop boy act TOMORROW x TOGETHER, showing that the rookies aren't afraid to build bridges with fellow K-Pop stars. ENHYPHEN fans, known officially as ENGENE, have leapt to the support of their beloved band causing the release to start trending on Twitter. https://twitter.com/kaizthetix/status/1447881597567438854?s=20 ENHYPHEN debuted under Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation in 2020 with the extended play 'Border: Day One' and immediately became a hot topic because of their amazing skills and talents. The pre-orders of the last album 'Dimension: Dilemma' exceeded 910,000 copies - proof were it needed of the amazing popularity this new band has achieved.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081549970_402:0:1302:675_1920x0_80_0_0_6f154eb17e05ac1cfad22d2f8e5cc8be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, video, music

K-Pop Boy-Band ENHYPEN Trends Worldwide After Release of First Full-Length Album

08:50 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 06:01 GMT 17.10.2021)
© Photo : YouTube/Big Hit LabelsENHYPEN (엔하이픈) 'Given-Taken' Official MV
ENHYPEN (엔하이픈) 'Given-Taken' Official MV - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Big Hit Labels
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The super rookie boy-band has returned six months after releasing their second extended play album 'Border: Carnival'.
South Korean idol-band ENHYPEN has released the music video for its title track 'Tamed-Dashed' from their new album 'Dimension: Dilemma' on 12 October.
In the video, the band's seven members - Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki - play ball and spend time just chilling on the beach.
The boys' first full-length album consists of eight tracks including 'Blockbuster' which wittily brings in Yeonjun from fellow popular K-Pop boy act TOMORROW x TOGETHER, showing that the rookies aren't afraid to build bridges with fellow K-Pop stars. ENHYPHEN fans, known officially as ENGENE, have leapt to the support of their beloved band causing the release to start trending on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/kaizthetix/status/1447881597567438854?s=20
ENHYPHEN debuted under Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation in 2020 with the extended play 'Border: Day One' and immediately became a hot topic because of their amazing skills and talents. The pre-orders of the last album 'Dimension: Dilemma' exceeded 910,000 copies - proof were it needed of the amazing popularity this new band has achieved.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:02 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson, Chancellor Sunak Reportedly at Odds Over Cost of UK Moving to Carbon-Free Economy
04:59 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
04:30 GMTYou Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
03:54 GMTFormer UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
02:53 GMTBiden Says It Is Harder Than Ever to be a Cop in America
02:52 GMTChina Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report
01:49 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
00:33 GMTVienna Flaunts its ‘Explicit’ Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
YesterdayVenezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US
YesterdaySyria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports
YesterdayRobert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says
YesterdayBill Clinton to Remain Hospitalised Until Sunday - Spokesman
YesterdayTexas Senate Passes Athlete Bill Targeting Transgender Youth
YesterdayNew Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System
YesterdayAt Least 10 People Dead, 18 Missing in India's Kerala Due to Bad Weather - Reports
YesterdayPablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Breeding Out of Control
YesterdayIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
YesterdayMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
YesterdayTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate