K-Pop Boy-Band ENHYPEN Trends Worldwide After Release of First Full-Length Album

South Korean idol-band ENHYPEN has released the music video for its title track 'Tamed-Dashed' from their new album 'Dimension: Dilemma' on 12 October. In the video, the band's seven members - Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki - play ball and spend time just chilling on the beach. The boys' first full-length album consists of eight tracks including 'Blockbuster' which wittily brings in Yeonjun from fellow popular K-Pop boy act TOMORROW x TOGETHER, showing that the rookies aren't afraid to build bridges with fellow K-Pop stars. ENHYPHEN fans, known officially as ENGENE, have leapt to the support of their beloved band causing the release to start trending on Twitter. https://twitter.com/kaizthetix/status/1447881597567438854?s=20 ENHYPHEN debuted under Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation in 2020 with the extended play 'Border: Day One' and immediately became a hot topic because of their amazing skills and talents. The pre-orders of the last album 'Dimension: Dilemma' exceeded 910,000 copies - proof were it needed of the amazing popularity this new band has achieved.
The super rookie boy-band has returned six months after releasing their second extended play album 'Border: Carnival'.
I'M SO PROUD OF #ENHYPEN THEY'VE BEEN THROUGH A LOT THIS PAST FEW MONTHS BUT THEY WERE ABLE TO GIVE US AN AMAZING COMEBACK. PLEASE SHOW MORE LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR OUR BEST BOYS. ENHA IS TRULY THE FUTURE OF KPOP.
