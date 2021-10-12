https://sputniknews.com/20211012/k-pop-boy-band-enhypen-trends-worldwide-after-release-of-first-full-length-album-1089946234.html

K-Pop Boy-Band ENHYPEN Trends Worldwide After Release of First Full-Length Album

The super rookie boy-band has returned six months after releasing their second extended play album 'Border: Carnival'. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

South Korean idol-band ENHYPEN has released the music video for its title track 'Tamed-Dashed' from their new album 'Dimension: Dilemma' on 12 October. In the video, the band's seven members - Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki - play ball and spend time just chilling on the beach. The boys' first full-length album consists of eight tracks including 'Blockbuster' which wittily brings in Yeonjun from fellow popular K-Pop boy act TOMORROW x TOGETHER, showing that the rookies aren't afraid to build bridges with fellow K-Pop stars. ENHYPHEN fans, known officially as ENGENE, have leapt to the support of their beloved band causing the release to start trending on Twitter. https://twitter.com/kaizthetix/status/1447881597567438854?s=20 ENHYPHEN debuted under Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation in 2020 with the extended play 'Border: Day One' and immediately became a hot topic because of their amazing skills and talents. The pre-orders of the last album 'Dimension: Dilemma' exceeded 910,000 copies - proof were it needed of the amazing popularity this new band has achieved.

