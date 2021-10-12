https://sputniknews.com/20211012/instagram-to-alert-users-about-outages-1089856813.html

Instagram to Alert Users About Outages

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram has introduced a new feature to the app that will alert users about outages or technical issues as soon as they occur. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

world

internet

instagram

The first feature will warn users about all the technical issues and when they will be fixed in the activity feed. The technical decision is currently undergoing testing in the United States.The second tool was designed to keep users in the loop about whether their account is at risk of being disabled. In the future, the tool will also give people a clear understanding of how their content is being distributed and recommended within the social network.On 4 October, Facebook and its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered the largest outage. Most recently, Instagram users reported issues with having access to the photo sharing app on Monday.

