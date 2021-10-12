Registration was successful!
International
Instagram to Alert Users About Outages
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram has introduced a new feature to the app that will alert users about outages or technical issues as soon as they occur.
The first feature will warn users about all the technical issues and when they will be fixed in the activity feed. The technical decision is currently undergoing testing in the United States.The second tool was designed to keep users in the loop about whether their account is at risk of being disabled. In the future, the tool will also give people a clear understanding of how their content is being distributed and recommended within the social network.On 4 October, Facebook and its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered the largest outage. Most recently, Instagram users reported issues with having access to the photo sharing app on Monday.
09:14 GMT 12.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram has introduced a new feature to the app that will alert users about outages or technical issues as soon as they occur.

"Today we're announcing two new features to help give people more information about Instagram outages and their account status, directly in the app," the social networking service said.

The first feature will warn users about all the technical issues and when they will be fixed in the activity feed. The technical decision is currently undergoing testing in the United States.
The second tool was designed to keep users in the loop about whether their account is at risk of being disabled. In the future, the tool will also give people a clear understanding of how their content is being distributed and recommended within the social network.
On 4 October, Facebook and its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered the largest outage. Most recently, Instagram users reported issues with having access to the photo sharing app on Monday.
