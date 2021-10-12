Registration was successful!
'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify
'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify
During last week's congressional testimony, whistleblower Frances Haugen pointed the finger at Facebook for allegedly being in the know that the platform had... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T12:37+0000
2021-10-12T12:37+0000
whistleblower
testimony
facebook
violations
us congress
safety
users
Ex-Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang has told CNN that she is ready to testify against her former employer before Congress. Zhang went public with her criticism of the social networking giant in September 2020.In an interview with the US broadcaster on Sunday, Zhang said she was encouraged by the apparent bipartisan support for action on children's online protection, in the wake of congressional testimony by another Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen.Shortly before the CNN interview, Zhang tweeted that she provided "detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations to a US law enforcement agency".When asked by the US broadcaster, Zhang did not elaborate on which agency she gave the documents to. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, saying "the FBI does not generally confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on information or tips we may receive from the public".The woman was fired from Facebook in August 2020, after she posted a 7,800-word memo, in which Zhang detailed how the company allegedly failed to do enough to tackle hate and misinformation, especially in developing countries.Her interview with CNN came as Facebook said that it is planning to meet with former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's claim that the social network disregards the safety of its users.Haugen argued in congressional testimony last week that the social networking giant was aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to stop content promoting "hate and division", as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.She added that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be held accountable because "he holds more than 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook".The social network insisted Haugen's accusations "don't make sense", with Zuckerberg stressing the company cares "deeply" about users' safety-related issues.
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/buck-stops-with-mark-no-one-holding-zuckerberg-accountable-facebook-whistleblower-tells-senate-1089687084.html
Sure Facepoop is a complete wasteland, but this is just another big pile of the usual b_s to keep the cattle convinced everyone everywhere is nothing short than a lunatic racist. The usual leftist garbage are profiting from the not so leftist vultures mistakes as Facepoop can be considered to be. Just another poor and empty soul with nothing helpful to say. It seem the only word that rests from their dictionary is "racist" or "racism"! We can clearly conclude that the future will become a nasty place to be part of looking at this kind of mentally illnesses with legs. We are doomed!
12:37 GMT 12.10.2021
Broken Ethernet cables are seen in front of displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 5, 2021
Broken Ethernet cables are seen in front of displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
During last week's congressional testimony, whistleblower Frances Haugen pointed the finger at Facebook for allegedly being in the know that the platform had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but didn't do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division".
Ex-Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang has told CNN that she is ready to testify against her former employer before Congress. Zhang went public with her criticism of the social networking giant in September 2020.
In an interview with the US broadcaster on Sunday, Zhang said she was encouraged by the apparent bipartisan support for action on children's online protection, in the wake of congressional testimony by another Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen.
Sophie Zhang
Sophie Zhang - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Sophie Zhang
© Sophie Zhang/twitter
Shortly before the CNN interview, Zhang tweeted that she provided "detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations to a US law enforcement agency".
When asked by the US broadcaster, Zhang did not elaborate on which agency she gave the documents to. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, saying "the FBI does not generally confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on information or tips we may receive from the public".

Zhang's CNN interview was followed by her tweeting: "If Congress wishes for me to testify, I will fulfill my civic duty, as I've publicly stated for the past half year".

The woman was fired from Facebook in August 2020, after she posted a 7,800-word memo, in which Zhang detailed how the company allegedly failed to do enough to tackle hate and misinformation, especially in developing countries.

In the memo, Zhang reportedly wrote: "I have blood on my hands", insisting that she was officially being fired from Facebook over "poor performance".

Her interview with CNN came as Facebook said that it is planning to meet with former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's claim that the social network disregards the safety of its users.
Haugen argued in congressional testimony last week that the social networking giant was aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to stop content promoting "hate and division", as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 5, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
5 October, 16:13 GMT
5 October, 16:13 GMT
She added that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be held accountable because "he holds more than 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook".
The social network insisted Haugen's accusations "don't make sense", with Zuckerberg stressing the company cares "deeply" about users' safety-related issues.
411001
dwdaniel walmper
12 October, 15:46 GMT
000000
Sure Facepoop is a complete wasteland, but this is just another big pile of the usual b_s to keep the cattle convinced everyone everywhere is nothing short than a lunatic racist. The usual leftist garbage are profiting from the not so leftist vultures mistakes as Facepoop can be considered to be. Just another poor and empty soul with nothing helpful to say. It seem the only word that rests from their dictionary is "racist" or "racism"! We can clearly conclude that the future will become a nasty place to be part of looking at this kind of mentally illnesses with legs. We are doomed!
UUnbeliever
12 October, 16:52 GMT
000000
