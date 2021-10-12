https://sputniknews.com/20211012/ill-fulfill-my-civic-duty-another-facebook-whistleblower-ready-to-go-before-congress-to-testify-1089862455.html

'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify

'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify

During last week's congressional testimony, whistleblower Frances Haugen pointed the finger at Facebook for allegedly being in the know that the platform had... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T12:37+0000

2021-10-12T12:37+0000

2021-10-12T12:37+0000

whistleblower

testimony

facebook

violations

us congress

safety

users

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858122_0:56:3177:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_8d9fda1cc7a6d0df921cc4f93f17a09e.jpg

Ex-Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang has told CNN that she is ready to testify against her former employer before Congress. Zhang went public with her criticism of the social networking giant in September 2020.In an interview with the US broadcaster on Sunday, Zhang said she was encouraged by the apparent bipartisan support for action on children's online protection, in the wake of congressional testimony by another Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen.Shortly before the CNN interview, Zhang tweeted that she provided "detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations to a US law enforcement agency".When asked by the US broadcaster, Zhang did not elaborate on which agency she gave the documents to. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, saying "the FBI does not generally confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on information or tips we may receive from the public".The woman was fired from Facebook in August 2020, after she posted a 7,800-word memo, in which Zhang detailed how the company allegedly failed to do enough to tackle hate and misinformation, especially in developing countries.Her interview with CNN came as Facebook said that it is planning to meet with former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's claim that the social network disregards the safety of its users.Haugen argued in congressional testimony last week that the social networking giant was aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to stop content promoting "hate and division", as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.She added that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be held accountable because "he holds more than 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook".The social network insisted Haugen's accusations "don't make sense", with Zuckerberg stressing the company cares "deeply" about users' safety-related issues.

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/buck-stops-with-mark-no-one-holding-zuckerberg-accountable-facebook-whistleblower-tells-senate-1089687084.html

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

Unbeliever Sure Facepoop is a complete wasteland, but this is just another big pile of the usual b_s to keep the cattle convinced everyone everywhere is nothing short than a lunatic racist. The usual leftist garbage are profiting from the not so leftist vultures mistakes as Facepoop can be considered to be. Just another poor and empty soul with nothing helpful to say. It seem the only word that rests from their dictionary is "racist" or "racism"! We can clearly conclude that the future will become a nasty place to be part of looking at this kind of mentally illnesses with legs. We are doomed!

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

whistleblower, testimony, facebook, violations, us congress, safety, users