Hip-Hop Fans Get an 'Epik High' as Veteran Band Announces Live Concert Series

Tablo, leader and founder of South Korean alternative hip-hop group, Epik High, on 12 October announced on his official Twitter page under the beguiling heading "Did u miss us?" the fact that he and his mates have a busy few months ahead. The trio, which left YG Entertainment in 2018 to sign up with OURS Co, confirmed that they will be performing their live concert 'Epik High Is Here' at Seoul Olympic Park from 17 to 19 December. This is the first live outing for Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz in two years.After that, the K-hip-hop band which debuted in 2003, will be heading to Seattle in the US state of Washington to begin a North American tour between 1 March and 12 April.But before that, the band is preparing to release a single 'Face ID' on 25 October as a precursor to the launch of the second half of the group's 10th studio album, 'Epik High is Here: Part Two' (the band launched the first part of the album in January). Epik High has become one of the most popular and long-lived K-hip-hop acts and in 2016 was the first Korean group to perform at the globally popular Californian music and arts festival, Coachella.

