Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/he-pushed-me-out-of-my-house-actress-meera-chopra-accuses-interior-designer-of-abuse-1089861611.html
'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
Meera Chopra, who has recently bought a new house in Mumbai, alleged that her interior designer not only abused her, but he ran away with her money. She said... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T16:16+0000
2021-10-12T16:16+0000
interior design
actress
news
police
bollywood
actress
celebrity scandal
celebrity feud
priyanka chopra
bollywood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089864437_0:130:3122:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_5d471f2c71cb705c4b78d12ad6d68e24.jpg
Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, cousin of American-Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, broke her silence two months after an incident of cheating, accusing her interior designer Rajinder Dewan of "outraging and insulting a woman's modesty".The actress told news website Bollywood Hungama that a few months ago, she signed an agreement worth INR1.7 million ($22,510) with the interior designer to work on her Mumbai residence and paid him 50 percent in advance before leaving to shoot her upcoming project in Banaras city, Uttar Pradesh.However, when she returned, Meera realised that the designer had used substandard material. When she confronted him, Dewan allegedly abused her in front of the labourers and pushed her out of her own property.Shocked by the incident, Meera filed a police complaint against Rajinder under charges of "outraging a woman's modesty, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation".She alleged that it has been two months since the incident, but no action has been taken so far by the police.She took to social media to highlight the injustice and also tagged Maharashtra chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut to seek help.She has claimed that the interior designer refused to return the balance and is untraceable.Meera said that after tweeting about the incident, several people reached out to her and shared that they too had faced a tough time with their interior designers and this has become a serious problem in Mumbai.“I had tweeted my grievance and a lot of people replied that most interior designers dupe people. So I am also trying to create awareness... and police should take immediate action...It’s happening on a serious basis, especially in Mumbai. In our city, [nobody has that much time to go and see the house daily]. Hence, the whole arrangement works on trust and these people take unfair advantage of it,” Meera said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089864437_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e085ac1ea5d05806f721be3bb33938d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
interior design, actress, news, police, bollywood, actress, celebrity scandal, celebrity feud, priyanka chopra, bollywood, celebrity gossip, india

'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse

16:16 GMT 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDELIndian Bollywood actress Meera Chopra poses at a ceremony ahead of the forthcoming Hindi Film “Gang of Ghosts” directed by actor Satish Kaushik in Mumbai late May 2, 2013
Indian Bollywood actress Meera Chopra poses at a ceremony ahead of the forthcoming Hindi Film “Gang of Ghosts” directed by actor Satish Kaushik in Mumbai late May 2, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDEL
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Meera Chopra, who has recently bought a new house in Mumbai, alleged that her interior designer not only abused her, but he ran away with her money. She said that such incidents are on the rise in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, cousin of American-Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, broke her silence two months after an incident of cheating, accusing her interior designer Rajinder Dewan of "outraging and insulting a woman's modesty".
The actress told news website Bollywood Hungama that a few months ago, she signed an agreement worth INR1.7 million ($22,510) with the interior designer to work on her Mumbai residence and paid him 50 percent in advance before leaving to shoot her upcoming project in Banaras city, Uttar Pradesh.
However, when she returned, Meera realised that the designer had used substandard material. When she confronted him, Dewan allegedly abused her in front of the labourers and pushed her out of her own property.

“…He got extremely abusive in front of all the workers… He pushed me out of my own house,” she said.

Shocked by the incident, Meera filed a police complaint against Rajinder under charges of "outraging a woman's modesty, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation".
She alleged that it has been two months since the incident, but no action has been taken so far by the police.

“I was quiet about it. But as a girl staying alone in Mumbai, I can only go to get help to a certain extent. I don’t have family here. I know some people here [...] There’s a police department and they are supposed to do their work,” Meera said.

She took to social media to highlight the injustice and also tagged Maharashtra chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut to seek help.
She has claimed that the interior designer refused to return the balance and is untraceable.
Meera said that after tweeting about the incident, several people reached out to her and shared that they too had faced a tough time with their interior designers and this has become a serious problem in Mumbai.
“I had tweeted my grievance and a lot of people replied that most interior designers dupe people. So I am also trying to create awareness... and police should take immediate action...It’s happening on a serious basis, especially in Mumbai. In our city, [nobody has that much time to go and see the house daily]. Hence, the whole arrangement works on trust and these people take unfair advantage of it,” Meera said.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe
15:55 GMTG20 Holds Presser Following Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting
15:53 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Rejects CNN Whistleblower's Allegations of Uyghur Torture
15:52 GMT'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
15:48 GMTMacron Touts Bigger Investment in Nuclear Energy Despite France's Plans to Reduce Share by 2035
15:33 GMTPeople Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
15:24 GMTSeveral States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis
14:57 GMTFrench Press Picks Messi, Ronaldo, Jorginho, Lewandowski & Benzema as Potential Ballon d'Or Winners
14:45 GMTOh, the Irony: Kamala Harris 'Space Exploration' Video Produced by... Sinking Ship Entertainment
14:40 GMT‘A Common Front’: 10 EU Members Join France to Condemn UK Over Post-Brexit Fishing Licences
14:37 GMTTrump 'to Close Deal on Selling His Hotel in Washington'
14:35 GMTTurkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s
14:22 GMTPro-Palestinian Novelist Sally Rooney Controversially Refuses to Have Novel Translated Into Hebrew
14:09 GMTNewcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?
14:07 GMTUS Naval Institute Claims China Testing Unmanned Combat Ships at Secret Naval Base
13:57 GMTRussia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years