Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Launches Poll Campaign Against 'Autocratic' BJP Policies
The former chief of India’s Uttar Pradesh state and leader of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, has launched his campaign for the legislative state assembly polls, slated to be held from February to March 2022.
Yadav has named this election campaign ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ (Socialist Victory March).
In a statement released ahead of the launch, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that his campaign is designed to open people's eyes to the "corrupt, autocratic, and suppressive policies" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and to establish real democracy.
With its latest campaign, the SP is hoping to galvanise maximum public support ahead of the upcoming polls.
Yadav, a socialist leader, was travelling in a Mercedes van, which has been turned into a campaign bus. It has his posters displayed on one side and that of party patriarch and his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, on the other.
The bus also carries a picture of another prominent party leader, Mohammad Azam Khan.
Several videos of the campaign have been posted on the Samajwadi Party's official Twitter account and all the updates are being shared on the micro-blogging platform.
Akhilesh Yadav received a blessing from his father and three-time state chief Mulayam Singh Yadav before starting the campaign today.
Dharmendra Yadav, a cousin of Akhilesh Yadav, shared the video and wrote in Hindi: "Took blessings of Honourable Netaji (Respected Leader) before commencing the Samajwadi Vijay Rathyatra (Socialist Victory March)."
A former Indian defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, is popularly known as Netaji in the political circles.
Talking of the campaign, SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury told media that the party, if it got into power will provide farmers, youths, dalits
, the deprived, the backward, minorities and all layers of the society with justice.
BJP Slams Akhilesh for Using Luxury Bus
The BJP alleged that Akhilesh Yadav is "scared and nervous" to accept that the Uttar Pradesh government has been working for "a crime-free society, including the eradication of corruption, attachment of the properties of criminals and development of the state".
In a statement, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh
had a dig at Akhilesh Yadav for not being active during the COVID-19 crisis.
"When state chief Yogi Adityanath was running from one district to another to provide relief to the people during coronavirus, the SP leader was busy tweeting from his air-conditioned drawing room from where he will be going to land in his air-conditioned luxurious bus pretending to go to the people," he stated.