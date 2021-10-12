https://sputniknews.com/20211012/fine-wine-archaeologists-discover-worlds-biggest-byzantine-winery---photos-videos-1089850744.html

Fine Wine: Archaeologists Discover World's Biggest Byzantine Winery - Photos, Videos

Fine Wine: Archaeologists Discover World's Biggest Byzantine Winery - Photos, Videos

Drinking wine diluted with water was prevalent among adults and children because of the poor quality of the water during antiquity and the Byzantine period 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T04:47+0000

2021-10-12T04:47+0000

2021-10-12T04:47+0000

archeology

middle east

israel

wine

byzantian empire

gaza

roman empire

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089850855_0:83:3072:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_3d50954a55967fe4ee9823bcf280c6f7.jpg

A vast wine factory dating back about 1,500 years to the early Byzantine, or Eastern Roman Empire, has been uncovered in Israel, making it the largest known Byzantine winery ever discovered. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the complex facility uncovered in Yavne, central Israel, could manufacture about two million litres of wine each year. The UK's Daily Mail, for comparison, noted that Britain presently produces a little under eight million litres of the alcoholic drink per year.The 6th-century winery is thought to have produced one of the best white wines in the Mediterranean at the time. It was known as Vinum Gazetum or Gaza wine because it was shipped from an ancient port city near modern-day Gaza and was much appreciated in Byzantine literature, according to an NPR report.Archaeologists discovered a massive complex consisting of five winepresses, four large warehouses where the wine was matured, kilns where the clay wine jugs were baked, and tens of thousands of shattered jug fragments.The media reports about the discovery noted that scientists had excavated almost 7 sq km of land for two years as part of a plan by the Israel Land Authority to extend Yavne into the surrounding area.The excavated ancient city was a Christian town with three major churches, but at the same time, around 520 CE, there were also Jewish and Samaritan populations in the town.Quite interestingly, more than 2,300-year-old winepresses were also discovered during the dig, indicating a long history of winemaking in the area. After the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD, Jewish religious sages assembled at the "vineyard of Yavne", according to the researchers, citing the Talmud.The scientists alleged that everyone understood this was a Holy Land product, and everyone wanted more and more of this wine.

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

archeology, middle east, israel, wine, byzantian empire, gaza, roman empire, viral