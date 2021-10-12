https://sputniknews.com/20211012/even-his-family-members-didnt-vote-for-him-netizens-mock-indian-politician-for-securing-one-vote-1089866544.html

'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote

'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician D Karthik stood in the local village council polls to become a ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Tamil Nadu... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T17:39+0000

2021-10-12T17:39+0000

2021-10-12T17:39+0000

poll

election

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

news

local elections

poll

election

poll

election

netizens

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_44e6e6e0a320aeb04fc949cc5d9556c0.jpg

The #SinglevoteBJP is trending on Twitter after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician D. Karthik secured only one vote, after standing in local village council polls in India's Tamil Nadu state.Netizens couldn't conceal their glee as they pointed out that even his four family members didn't vote for him. Noted writer-activist Meena Kandasamy applauded Karthik’s relations for voting for others, Congress politician Ashok Kumar mocked BJP’s presence in Tamil Nadu state. After becoming the butt of jokes on social media, Karthik clarified in an interview with 'The New Indian Express' that he took part in the election as an independent candidate instead of representing BJP.However, a Twitter user pointed out that Karthik campaigned extensively using photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and seven other leaders appear on his election campaign posters. “Meanwhile, I am being wrongly mentioned in social media by trollers that I had stood on behalf of BJP and could not even be voted for by my family, which is not true," Karthik added.Netizens, on the other hand, sparked a meme fest on social media, poking fun at him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

poll, election, bharatiya janata party (bjp), news, local elections, poll, election, poll, election, netizens, india