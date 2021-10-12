https://sputniknews.com/20211012/dominic-cummings-calls-uk-pm-johnson-a-joke-in-wake-of-damning-report-on-covid-19-response-1089867573.html

Dominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, has harshly criticised the Prime Minister and the Government in the wake of a COVID-19 report, which looked into the Government’s response to the pandemic. The political strategist dubbed his former boss a "joke" as he argued that Britain needs "a new political system".Cummings was interviewed by reporters hours after two government committees released a report, which criticised how the authorities handled the coronavirus pandemic, with MPs describing the policy as "one of the most important public health failures" the country had had. It said the government’s slow response to the outbreak of COVID-19 during the first days cost thousands of lives.Here are the key findings of the report:The last point is important as it reiterates the accusation made by Dominic Cummings this spring, when he testified before MPs on the government’s response to the pandemic. The former chief adviser said authorities’ actions were “a classical historic example of group-think”. The more people criticised the Government’s plans, the more those on the inside said others did not understand, Cummings said.How Have The Authorities Responded?Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay defended the Government’s policy on COVID-19, saying it was based on scientific evidence. Asked by a SkyNews reporter whether he wanted to apologise to the public, Barclay said the following:Ministers have rejected the accusation that the lockdown was imposed late, again saying that the decision-making process was based on scientific data.Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic, noting that authorities should "accept responsibility" for the mistakes they made and apologise to the families of the deceased.

