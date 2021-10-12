Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/deployment-of-s-400-by-china-at-ladakh-border-a-grave-threat-for-india-warns-opposition-1089868359.html
Deployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
Deployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for the delivery of five columns of S-400 missiles by 2023. Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T16:40+0000
2021-10-12T16:40+0000
news
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/62/1076206264_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48acfb742d3801d1635d62898208869f.jpg
India's main federal opposition Congress party on Tuesday said that the deployment of Russian-made S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile systems by China at the Ladakh border poses a “grave threat" to Indian security interests in the region.According to reports, the PLA’s Western Theatre Command has stationed S-400 systems at the Nyingchi airbase, which is around 20 kilometres from the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh region.“The government has to be reminded time and again about the threat lurking at the border. In fact, all the Indians must be made aware of the threat at the border”, said Khera.“How far are the Indian aircraft in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from these S-400s?” asked the Congress leader.The opposition spokesperson said that the blame for the Chinese actions at the border rested squarely with the prime minister, as he slammed Narendra Modi for giving a “clean chit” to Beijing over the border dispute.PM Modi said at an all-party meeting on 19 June last year that ”nobody has entered” Indian territory, just three days after deadly clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA left 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers dead. The episode marked the deadliest border incident between the two Asian powerhouses in over four decades.“That day [19 June] will be remembered as a black day in the history of the country. That statement from the prime minister has emboldened China”, said the Congress spokesperson.Khera claimed that Modi was “more worried about his artificial strongman image” than maintaining the territorial integrity of the country. “We have a strong army with a weak prime minister who is afraid even to name China”, he said.Khera pointed out that Modi's policy towards China directly contributed to the increase in transgressions, as he drew attention to the PLA's reported incursions in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh states last week.He further questioned why bilateral trade between India and China was witnessing an increase, despite the ongoing border dispute.The Congress leader also blasted the Indian PM for not being able to convince China to vacate the territories patrolled by India until May 2020, when the border standoff erupted.“The PLA had entered the Depsang Plains in 2013, when Manmohan Singh [then-Congress leader] was the Prime Minister. But they left within 21 days of entering our territory”, recalled Khera.He cited the 2005 and previous border management agreements between the two countries, going on to ask Prime Minister Modi as to why he was unable to make China adhere to these terms of the pact.The most recent round of military commander-level talks between the two nations on 10 October, aimed at finding a solution to the standoff, ended in a stalemate. The PLA’s Western Command accused India of persisting with “unreasonable” demands during the negotiations."Instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas", Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), said.India, meanwhile, reiterated that China’s “unilateral” attempts at altering the status quo at the LAC were responsible for the current crisis. An official statement by India after the meeting on 10 October said that China "could not provide any forward-looking proposals" in response to New Delhi's "constructive suggestions" to resolve the faceoff.The PLA and the Indian Army have been embroiled in a standoff in the region for over a year, having held 13 rounds of military commander-level discussions as well as high-level meetings in a bid to resolve the standoff.The troop disengagement process between the two sides commenced in February this year. So far, the Indian Army and PLA have disengaged troops in the Galwan Valley, the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso Lake, and the Gogra Post.Reports in the Indian media suggest that China has refused to back down on its claims in the Depsang Plains and Hot Springs, with the former strategically located at the tri-junction with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/border-residents-in-indias-ladakh-demand-safe-shelter-as-face-offs-with-china-worsen-1089549939.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/india-set-to-take-delivery-of-s-400-order-by-december-as-china-plants-air-force-at-lac-iaf-chief-1089679201.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/62/1076206264_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f22d54c0a381712f86c1fe0aa94cac2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, india

Deployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition

16:40 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile systems
Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for the delivery of five columns of S-400 missiles by 2023. Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev have confirmed in recent weeks that the first batch of the missile systems would be delivered to India by the end of this year.
India's main federal opposition Congress party on Tuesday said that the deployment of Russian-made S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile systems by China at the Ladakh border poses a “grave threat" to Indian security interests in the region.

"This is the first time that they [People’s Liberation Army] have deployed the S-400 at the border. It is a grave threat to us and the government must take all steps to ensure that the issue [border standoff] is resolved", Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press briefing.

According to reports, the PLA’s Western Theatre Command has stationed S-400 systems at the Nyingchi airbase, which is around 20 kilometres from the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh region.
“The government has to be reminded time and again about the threat lurking at the border. In fact, all the Indians must be made aware of the threat at the border”, said Khera.
“How far are the Indian aircraft in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from these S-400s?” asked the Congress leader.
The opposition spokesperson said that the blame for the Chinese actions at the border rested squarely with the prime minister, as he slammed Narendra Modi for giving a “clean chit” to Beijing over the border dispute.
Border Residents of Chushul, Ladakh - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Border Residents in India's Ladakh Demand Safe Shelter as Faceoffs With China Worsen
2 October, 08:09 GMT
PM Modi said at an all-party meeting on 19 June last year that ”nobody has entered” Indian territory, just three days after deadly clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA left 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers dead. The episode marked the deadliest border incident between the two Asian powerhouses in over four decades.
“That day [19 June] will be remembered as a black day in the history of the country. That statement from the prime minister has emboldened China”, said the Congress spokesperson.
Khera claimed that Modi was “more worried about his artificial strongman image” than maintaining the territorial integrity of the country. “We have a strong army with a weak prime minister who is afraid even to name China”, he said.
Khera pointed out that Modi's policy towards China directly contributed to the increase in transgressions, as he drew attention to the PLA's reported incursions in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh states last week.
He further questioned why bilateral trade between India and China was witnessing an increase, despite the ongoing border dispute.
“The two-way trade between an enemy country like China and India rose by 62 percent (as per official figures released by Beijing) in the first eight months of this year, compared to the same period last year. Trade can wait”, stated Khera.
The Congress leader also blasted the Indian PM for not being able to convince China to vacate the territories patrolled by India until May 2020, when the border standoff erupted.
“The PLA had entered the Depsang Plains in 2013, when Manmohan Singh [then-Congress leader] was the Prime Minister. But they left within 21 days of entering our territory”, recalled Khera.
He cited the 2005 and previous border management agreements between the two countries, going on to ask Prime Minister Modi as to why he was unable to make China adhere to these terms of the pact.
Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
India Set to Take Delivery of S-400 Order by December As China Plants Air Force At LAC: IAF Chief
5 October, 16:18 GMT
The most recent round of military commander-level talks between the two nations on 10 October, aimed at finding a solution to the standoff, ended in a stalemate. The PLA’s Western Command accused India of persisting with “unreasonable” demands during the negotiations.
"Instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas", Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), said.
India, meanwhile, reiterated that China’s “unilateral” attempts at altering the status quo at the LAC were responsible for the current crisis. An official statement by India after the meeting on 10 October said that China "could not provide any forward-looking proposals" in response to New Delhi's "constructive suggestions" to resolve the faceoff.
The PLA and the Indian Army have been embroiled in a standoff in the region for over a year, having held 13 rounds of military commander-level discussions as well as high-level meetings in a bid to resolve the standoff.
The troop disengagement process between the two sides commenced in February this year. So far, the Indian Army and PLA have disengaged troops in the Galwan Valley, the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso Lake, and the Gogra Post.
Reports in the Indian media suggest that China has refused to back down on its claims in the Depsang Plains and Hot Springs, with the former strategically located at the tri-junction with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
410000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe
15:55 GMTG20 Holds Presser Following Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting
15:53 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Rejects CNN Whistleblower's Allegations of Uyghur Torture
15:52 GMT'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
15:48 GMTMacron Touts Bigger Investment in Nuclear Energy Despite France's Plans to Reduce Share by 2035
15:33 GMTPeople Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
15:24 GMTSeveral States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis
14:57 GMTFrench Press Picks Messi, Ronaldo, Jorginho, Lewandowski & Benzema as Potential Ballon d'Or Winners
14:45 GMTOh, the Irony: Kamala Harris 'Space Exploration' Video Produced by... Sinking Ship Entertainment
14:40 GMT‘A Common Front’: 10 EU Members Join France to Condemn UK Over Post-Brexit Fishing Licences
14:37 GMTTrump 'to Close Deal on Selling His Hotel in Washington'
14:35 GMTTurkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s