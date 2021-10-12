Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/climate-activist-thunberg-remains-skeptical-of-results-but-still-open-to-meeting-biden-at-cop26-1089873588.html
Climate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
Climate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
Climate activist Greta Thunberg will be at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) and has stated that she is open to meeting world leaders... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T20:19+0000
2021-10-12T20:17+0000
joe biden
climate change
greta thunberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089493239_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_5fdbf0b680acaaf1828b553db99a500f.jpg
In an interview with Covering Climate Now, Thunberg expressed her surprise and skepticism over the idea of world leaders wanting to meet with her at the Cop26, which will run from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.Thunberg has grown skeptical of politicians because of the lack of real action taken to tackle the climate crisis, and how they routinely seek her out to engage in “empty talk” to score political points with voters and climate activists in what she calls “greenwashing.”Thunberg has routinely said that results are all that matter, and that a meeting with Biden will do little to change her views on the US president’s climate change policy because it has “been so much watered down by lobbyists,” adding “we should not pretend that this would be a solution to the climate crisis.”In her infamous speech at the Youth4Climate summit, she seemed to take aim at the US directly, saying, “build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah.” In an interview with NBC’s “Today” morning news program, when asked what words she would use to fill in the “blah, blah, blah,” line in her speech, Thunberg said, “I mainly wouldn’t want to hear words, because we’ve heard many words. As it is now, these words aren’t really leading to anything.”Thunberg knows that her presence at the Cop26 likely won’t change world leaders’ minds, as CO2 emissions continue to rise. However, she believes that democracy remains the best way to avert a climate crisis.Thunberg's message to prominent politicos has been consistent since she arrived on the world stage as an advocate for implementing comprehensive policies to combat climate change and global warming. Thunberg along with other fellow young activists began making headline news after the start of the youth-led "Fridays for Future" movement in late 2018.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089493239_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728c499c64903ef03814f57b19b6d3e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, climate change, greta thunberg

Climate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26

20:19 GMT 12.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZOSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZO
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Climate activist Greta Thunberg will be at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) and has stated that she is open to meeting world leaders, including US President Joe Biden; however, she doesn’t expect much from them.
In an interview with Covering Climate Now, Thunberg expressed her surprise and skepticism over the idea of world leaders wanting to meet with her at the Cop26, which will run from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Swedish activist said, “I don’t see why these people want to meet with me, but yeah.”
Thunberg has grown skeptical of politicians because of the lack of real action taken to tackle the climate crisis, and how they routinely seek her out to engage in “empty talk” to score political points with voters and climate activists in what she calls “greenwashing.”
Thunberg has routinely said that results are all that matter, and that a meeting with Biden will do little to change her views on the US president’s climate change policy because it has “been so much watered down by lobbyists,” adding “we should not pretend that this would be a solution to the climate crisis.”
In her infamous speech at the Youth4Climate summit, she seemed to take aim at the US directly, saying, “build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah.”
In an interview with NBC’s “Today” morning news program, when asked what words she would use to fill in the “blah, blah, blah,” line in her speech, Thunberg said, “I mainly wouldn’t want to hear words, because we’ve heard many words. As it is now, these words aren’t really leading to anything.”
Thunberg knows that her presence at the Cop26 likely won’t change world leaders’ minds, as CO2 emissions continue to rise. However, she believes that democracy remains the best way to avert a climate crisis.
“Democracy is the only solution to the climate crisis, since the only thing that could get us out of this situation is… massive public pressure,” Thunberg said.
Thunberg's message to prominent politicos has been consistent since she arrived on the world stage as an advocate for implementing comprehensive policies to combat climate change and global warming. Thunberg along with other fellow young activists began making headline news after the start of the youth-led "Fridays for Future" movement in late 2018.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:19 GMTClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
19:45 GMTMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
19:29 GMTDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
19:25 GMTNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
19:00 GMTCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
18:49 GMTWest Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says
18:38 GMTBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
18:35 GMTGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:14 GMTTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims
17:39 GMT'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote
17:33 GMTUS Embassy in Colombia Reports Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Before US State Secretary Blinken's Visit
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe