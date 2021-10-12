https://sputniknews.com/20211012/bizzare-line-up-k-drama-idol-the-coup-releases-first-mv-teaser-1089945991.html

Bizzare Line-Up K-Drama 'Idol: The Coup' Releases First MV Teaser

Forthcoming drama with a whole host of talented actresses - and idols who have taken the plunge and become actresses - is due to air this November. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

JTBC channel revealed the teaser to their K-Drama 'Idol: The Coup' on 12 October. As is evident from the trailer, the show has managed to bring together an impressive cast with Hani from EXID, Solbin of Laboum, Exy of Cosmic Girls and actress Han So-eun, playing members of a girl band 'Cotton Candy' who, even after six years of striving since their debut and tireless work, the candies, Je-na (Hani), Hyun-ji (Solbin), Stella (Han So-eun), and L (Exy), are struggling for recognition. The drama will tell how the girls refuse to give up on their dreams as they claw their way up the vertiginous cliff face to find fame and fortune at the pinnacle. The show also reveals how idols survive through their darkest times. Writer Jung Yoon-jung, who wrote dramas such as 'Bride Of The Water God' and director Noh Jong-chan of 'Clean With Passion For Now' and 'Personal Taste' worked together on this drama. Many fans of K-Drama simply can't wait for this series to begin, partly because of the exciting line-up but also because of the first-hand, behind-the-scenes revelations it will make about an idol's everyday life.

