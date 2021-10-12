https://sputniknews.com/20211012/biden-to-host-kenyan-president-on-14-october-to-discuss-financial-transparency-1089872473.html

Biden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will be hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on 14 October to discuss ways of bringing transparency to... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

"On Thursday October 14, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya at the White House. The leaders will discuss the strong US-Kenyan bilateral relationship and the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems," Psaki said in a statement.The two leaders will also discuss a range of other issues, including democracy, human rights, steps to advance peace, security, and economic growth as well as to tackle climate change, the statement said.Earlier this month, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) leaked the so-called Pandora Papers which reported that Kenyatta and his family among a score of other political leaders have transferred more than $30 million to offshore companies.

