Videos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
Videos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
Protesters have reportedly demanded that President Joe Biden — who touted himself as a future champion of green policies during the election campaign — give up... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T21:41+0000
2021-10-11T21:43+0000
joe biden
us
climate change
white house
vandalism
protesters
vandalism
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846359_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab1b881f8fa2b0ff7ce29d3b1aa45cf.jpg
Dozens of climate protesters have hit the streets in Washington, DC, US media reported on Monday, as Americans are celebrating Columbus Day, or what's becoming more known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.According to pictures shared online, the protesters spray-painted the statue of former US President Andrew Jackson at the White House, and demanded urgent action from Biden regarding climate change.Indigenous people reportedly led the march.Activists were seen carrying signs that read, “Biden, reject fossil fuel projects”, “Defund Line 3,” and “Protect Native Lands,” insisting they are not ”protesters,” but rather ”protectors.” They were also singing and praying, as seen in the videos below.One of the climate activists shared with media the rationale behind Monday's protest.Local law enforcement initially told the crowd they had to disperse or risk being arrested.At least one participant was eventually detained by Secret Service officers after she threw an unknown object over the White House fence, media reports say.The protest was apparently organized by The Build Back Fossil Free coalition, which seeks to ensure “Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be“, according to its official website.
joe biden, us, climate change, white house, vandalism, protesters, vandalism

Videos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue

21:41 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 21:43 GMT 11.10.2021)
The words "Expect us" are seen spray-painted on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, ​as people demonstrate during a climate change protest on Indigenous People's Day, outside the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2021.
The words Expect us are seen spray-painted on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, ​as people demonstrate during a climate change protest on Indigenous People's Day, outside the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Asya Geydarova
Protesters have reportedly demanded that President Joe Biden — who touted himself as a future champion of green policies during the election campaign — give up on fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency in the United States.
Dozens of climate protesters have hit the streets in Washington, DC, US media reported on Monday, as Americans are celebrating Columbus Day, or what's becoming more known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
According to pictures shared online, the protesters spray-painted the statue of former US President Andrew Jackson at the White House, and demanded urgent action from Biden regarding climate change.
Indigenous people reportedly led the march.
Activists were seen carrying signs that read, “Biden, reject fossil fuel projects”, “Defund Line 3,” and “Protect Native Lands,” insisting they are not protesters, but rather protectors.They were also singing and praying, as seen in the videos below.
One of the climate activists shared with media the rationale behind Monday's protest.

“People are dying right now from the pollutants, the toxins, the climate catastrophes that are happening — and we have to stop the harm,“ Siqiñiq Maupin told Fox News in an email statement. "Biden’s election was riding on climate change; his entire election hinged on turning out people of color and Indigenous people.“

Local law enforcement initially told the crowd they had to disperse or risk being arrested.
At least one participant was eventually detained by Secret Service officers after she threw an unknown object over the White House fence, media reports say.
The protest was apparently organized by The Build Back Fossil Free coalition, which seeks to ensure “Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be“, according to its official website.
