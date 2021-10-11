https://sputniknews.com/20211011/videos-climate-protesters-march-on-white-house-vandalize-andrew-jackson-statue-1089846302.html
Videos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
Dozens of climate protesters have hit the streets in Washington, DC, US media reported on Monday, as Americans are celebrating Columbus Day, or what's becoming more known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.According to pictures shared online, the protesters spray-painted the statue of former US President Andrew Jackson at the White House, and demanded urgent action from Biden regarding climate change.Indigenous people reportedly led the march.Activists were seen carrying signs that read, “Biden, reject fossil fuel projects”, “Defund Line 3,” and “Protect Native Lands,” insisting they are not ”protesters,” but rather ”protectors.” They were also singing and praying, as seen in the videos below.One of the climate activists shared with media the rationale behind Monday's protest.Local law enforcement initially told the crowd they had to disperse or risk being arrested.At least one participant was eventually detained by Secret Service officers after she threw an unknown object over the White House fence, media reports say.The protest was apparently organized by The Build Back Fossil Free coalition, which seeks to ensure “Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be“, according to its official website.
"People are dying right now from the pollutants, the toxins, the climate catastrophes that are happening — and we have to stop the harm," Siqiñiq Maupin told Fox News in an email statement. "Biden's election was riding on climate change; his entire election hinged on turning out people of color and Indigenous people."
