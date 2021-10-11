Video: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
© AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM CHALHOUBA picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks," EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel.
Lebanese officials have not yet commented on the incident.
A fire has been reported near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, according to TV channel Al Jadeed.
No further details were immediatley available. The reason behind the reported fire is unknown.
بالفيديو ـ إندلاع حريق كبير داخل منشأة النفط في #الزهراني جنوب #لبنان https://t.co/yLoDVe4cXk pic.twitter.com/SGWsGPnikG— قنـــاة الجـــديـــد (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 11, 2021
Earlier in March, the company Combi Lift provided a report to the Lebanese authorities about the presence of hazardous chemicals in a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installation, with experts determining that these are dangerous radioactive substances that pose a threat.