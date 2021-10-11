Video: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South

A picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks," EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel.