https://sputniknews.com/20211011/video-lebanese-media-reports-fire-near-zahrani-oil-facilities-in-countrys-south--1089825538.html
Video: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
Video: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
Lebanese officials have not yet commented on the incident.
lebanon

Video: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South

06:19 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM CHALHOUBA picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks," EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel.
A picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks, EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel.
© AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM CHALHOUB
Lebanese officials have not yet commented on the incident.
A fire has been reported near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, according to TV channel Al Jadeed.
No further details were immediatley available. The reason behind the reported fire is unknown.
Earlier in March, the company Combi Lift provided a report to the Lebanese authorities about the presence of hazardous chemicals in a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installation, with experts determining that these are dangerous radioactive substances that pose a threat.
