Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/us-uk-warn-of-security-threat-to-top-luxury-hotel-in-kabul-1089827329.html
US, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
US, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have advised their citizens to refrain from staying in Kabul hotels, especially the Serena Hotel... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T07:05+0000
2021-10-11T07:12+0000
afghanistan
us
afghanistan
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b444a420328e9af24bd6a8f1c2d7c062.jpg
"Because of security threats at the Serena Hotel, we advise US citizens to avoid travelling to the hotel and the surrounding vicinity", the US Embassy in Afghanistan said in a security alert on 11 October.All Americans who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately, the mission added."In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)", an updated foreign travel guideline by the British government read.The Serena Hotel, popular with business travellers and foreign guests, earned notoriety as a target for terrorist attacks by the Taliban*. In 2008, a suicide attack on the luxury hotel killed six. In 2014, an attack perpetrated by teenage terrorist fighters claimed nine lives. The most recent attack, in March 2020, when a rocket hit the outskirts of the hotel left two people injured.Afghanistan has been governed by the Taliban since mid-August.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/cia-reportedly-airlifted-commandos-suspected-of-execution-style-killings-of-civilians-out-of-kabul-1089738036.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ea1b9f76da1a7bfb2b9b68b1926deef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, afghanistan, uk

US, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul

07:05 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 11.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulA general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015.
A general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have advised their citizens to refrain from staying in Kabul hotels, especially the Serena Hotel, due to increased security risks.
"Because of security threats at the Serena Hotel, we advise US citizens to avoid travelling to the hotel and the surrounding vicinity", the US Embassy in Afghanistan said in a security alert on 11 October.
All Americans who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately, the mission added.
"In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)", an updated foreign travel guideline by the British government read.
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Afghanistan
CIA Reportedly Airlifted Commandos Suspected of Execution-style Killings of Civilians Out of Kabul
7 October, 10:53 GMT
The Serena Hotel, popular with business travellers and foreign guests, earned notoriety as a target for terrorist attacks by the Taliban*. In 2008, a suicide attack on the luxury hotel killed six. In 2014, an attack perpetrated by teenage terrorist fighters claimed nine lives. The most recent attack, in March 2020, when a rocket hit the outskirts of the hotel left two people injured.
Afghanistan has been governed by the Taliban since mid-August.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:05 GMTUS, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
06:52 GMT500 Bags Packed With School Supplies, Several Activists & One Hope for a Better Future in Gaza
06:40 GMTIraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:19 GMTVideo: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
06:19 GMTFormer NATO Boss Urges Native Denmark to Cough Up for Defence
05:56 GMT'I'm as Certain as I Could Be': Business Secretary Says UK Won't See Gas Shortages This Winter
05:46 GMTNorway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base
05:11 GMTTen EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
04:30 GMTMy Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
03:53 GMTDoing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner
03:43 GMTBorrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena
03:10 GMTPrince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow