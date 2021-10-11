https://sputniknews.com/20211011/us-uk-warn-of-security-threat-to-top-luxury-hotel-in-kabul-1089827329.html

US, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul

US, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have advised their citizens to refrain from staying in Kabul hotels, especially the Serena Hotel... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T07:05+0000

2021-10-11T07:05+0000

2021-10-11T07:12+0000

afghanistan

us

afghanistan

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b444a420328e9af24bd6a8f1c2d7c062.jpg

"Because of security threats at the Serena Hotel, we advise US citizens to avoid travelling to the hotel and the surrounding vicinity", the US Embassy in Afghanistan said in a security alert on 11 October.All Americans who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately, the mission added."In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)", an updated foreign travel guideline by the British government read.The Serena Hotel, popular with business travellers and foreign guests, earned notoriety as a target for terrorist attacks by the Taliban*. In 2008, a suicide attack on the luxury hotel killed six. In 2014, an attack perpetrated by teenage terrorist fighters claimed nine lives. The most recent attack, in March 2020, when a rocket hit the outskirts of the hotel left two people injured.Afghanistan has been governed by the Taliban since mid-August.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20211007/cia-reportedly-airlifted-commandos-suspected-of-execution-style-killings-of-civilians-out-of-kabul-1089738036.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, afghanistan, uk